Peter Pan opens in St Albans

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks 2020 © Elliott Franks

Peter Pan has opened at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Presented by OVO and directed by the Maltings Theatre’s artistic director Adam Nichols, the musical version of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale is scheduled to run at the Arena until January 3, 2021.

When the leader of the Lost Boys, Peter Pan, loses his shadow during a visit to London, headstrong Wendy helps him reattach it.

In return, Peter invites Wendy to fly away with him to Neverland – a mystical world of mischievous lost children and boundless dreams, far beyond her urban reality.

If you have not seen the adventures of Peter Pan, Wendy and Captain Hook yet, here are some production pictures of the show.

Presented by arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Concord Theatricals Ltd, £1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The Alban Arena has also been reconfigured to ensure a safe and socially distanced experience.

Normal capacity has been reduced to 40 per cent.

For more on Peter Pan, visit the Maltings Theatre website at maltingstheatre.co.uk/peter-pan

