Advanced search

Peter Pan opens in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 15 December 2020

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

2020 © Elliott Franks

Peter Pan has opened at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott FranksPeter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

Presented by OVO and directed by the Maltings Theatre’s artistic director Adam Nichols, the musical version of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale is scheduled to run at the Arena until January 3, 2021.

When the leader of the Lost Boys, Peter Pan, loses his shadow during a visit to London, headstrong Wendy helps him reattach it.

In return, Peter invites Wendy to fly away with him to Neverland – a mystical world of mischievous lost children and boundless dreams, far beyond her urban reality.

If you have not seen the adventures of Peter Pan, Wendy and Captain Hook yet, here are some production pictures of the show.

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott FranksOVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

Presented by arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Concord Theatricals Ltd, £1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The Alban Arena has also been reconfigured to ensure a safe and socially distanced experience.

Normal capacity has been reduced to 40 per cent.

For more on Peter Pan, visit the Maltings Theatre website at maltingstheatre.co.uk/peter-pan

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott FranksOVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott FranksOVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott FranksOVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott FranksOVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott FranksOVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott FranksOVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott FranksOVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area as southern parts of Herts enter Tier 3

COVID cases continue to rise across St Albans. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Peter Pan opens in St Albans

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks

Domestic abuse special report: Where to get help

Where to find domestic abuse support in Herts. Picture: NSPCC/Tom Hull

‘Fleeing domestic abuse is the hardest thing, because it chips away at self-worth’

A bedroom waiting for a new family at a SAHWR refuge. Picture: SAHWR

Christmas presents donated to struggling families thanks to St Albans school

Alban City School collected toys for the Salvation Army Christmas present appeal. Picture: Alban City School