Advanced search

Panto Review: Barrels of laughs at the Alban Arena with Bob Golding, Rita Simons and Andy Day

PUBLISHED: 16:10 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 09 December 2019

The St Albans Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast at The Alban Arena. Picture: Paul Clapp.

The St Albans Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast at The Alban Arena. Picture: Paul Clapp.

Paul Clapp

Alongside a steaming glass of mulled wine in The Boot, a turkey dinner at the Fighting Cocks and carols on the hour in the Abbey, Christmas in St Albans really isn't complete without a visit to the Arena's annual panto.

The St Albans Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast in the box office at The Alban Arena. Picture: Paul Clapp.The St Albans Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast in the box office at The Alban Arena. Picture: Paul Clapp.

For the past nine years the man at the heart of the celebrated festive show has been our very own Bob Golding, and this year he takes the director's reins as well as donning a series of outrageous frocks as Nurse Nellie, which surely added further pressure on what must already be a stressful experience.

Fortunately Sunday's show once again proved a riotous fusion of slapstick, special effects and showbiz, with only the odd hiccup spoiling what otherwise would have been a faultless performance from all concerned.

Difficulties with leading lady Jemma Carlisle's mic for the opening song, and CBeebies star Andy Day's memory lapse in the celebrated punning routine were glossed over with sufficient good humour to ensure they did not detract from the proceedings, and arguably added to the overall entertainment factor.

For the children, highlights were unquestionably the chase through the audience by cast members armed with water pistols, and the hilarious water-laden bathroom routine performed by Bob and long-term partner Ian Kirkby, while the adults were kept laughing by increasingly complicated pop culture gags and the usual digs at Luton, Dunstable and the Stevenage panto, all well-established traditions from previous shows.

The simplicity of the Sleeping Beauty story meant there was perhaps a fair degree of padding to fill out the narrative, and the action took some time to get going following a great deal of exposition from the good Fairy Moonbeam. This left some younger members of the audience shuffling impatiently in their seats instead of being immediately immersed in the proceedings, whereas a big showstopping opener might have been a better choice creatively.

With the prince's battle through the thorny undergrowth surrounding the palace of Hamalot dealt with surprisingly quickly considering the build-up, the awkward arrangement of Princess Aurora's bed chamber also meant the all-important awakening kiss was obscured from the audience, something which took away much of its impact.

As the leading lady is required to spend most of the second half in a 100-year coma, Jemma swiftly made up for her absence by returning in style for a triumphant battle against the spectacular animatronic dragon, giving a welcome feminist twist to proceedings. She rarely receives recognition for her good girl roles each year, however her consumnate professionalism, personal charm and fantastic voice really do deserve credit for the overall success of every Arena panto she appears in.

Big name draw Andy Day, best known for fronting assorted Adventures shows on CBeebies, was perfectly servicable as Jangles the jester, putting his playful screen persona to good use even when he did stumble over the odd line, but did we really need an excuse for him to flog his new single? Arguably not.

This year's stand-out performances definitely came from ex-EastEnder Rita Simons as the evil fairy Carabosse and West End star Lisa Davina Phillip as her sparkly counterpart.

Rita's turn as the show's consumnate baddie was suitably malevolent, but also packed with punch and panache, stealing her scenes with some smooth ad-libs and a turn which owed much to Michelle Gomez's psychopathic Missy on TV's Doctor Who. Meanwhile Lisa brought a warmth and joy to her performance which was both honest and engaging, and she would be a welcome return to the Arena in future years.

If anything, Evolution Productions' St Albans pantomimes have almost become victims of their own staggering success, with expectations raised higher each year, and as usual, everything you wanted from a pantomime was there in spades, so while this might not have been the best show of recent years, it still knocks spots off anything else you're likely to see this Christmas.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

Plans to build flats on St Albans Poundworld site rejected

A plan has been rejected to build a block of flats on the former Poundworld site in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans community meadow under threat of development despite rejections

Snow at Bedmond Lane Meadow

Property Spotlight: A period home close to Clarence Park and St Albans City station

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Daniels

Most Read

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

Plans to build flats on St Albans Poundworld site rejected

A plan has been rejected to build a block of flats on the former Poundworld site in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans community meadow under threat of development despite rejections

Snow at Bedmond Lane Meadow

Property Spotlight: A period home close to Clarence Park and St Albans City station

Brampton Road, St Albans. Picture: Daniels

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Panto Review: Barrels of laughs at the Alban Arena with Bob Golding, Rita Simons and Andy Day

The St Albans Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast at The Alban Arena. Picture: Paul Clapp.

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Late goal denies Harpenden a superb come-from-behind win at fortress Wapping

Mark Hoefield began the Harpenden comeback against Wapping. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Saracens take big bite out of the Sharks with comprehensive win over Darlington Mowden Park

Georgie Lingham bagged a hat-trick for Saracens against Darlington Mowden Park Sharks. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists