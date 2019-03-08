Advanced search

It's As You Like It as you've not seen it before in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:48 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 04 November 2019

OVO presents Shakespeare’'s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel Gonevski

OVO presents Shakespeare''s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel Gonevski

PAVEL GONEVSKI

Back by popular demand is a reimagined promenade staging of William Shakespeare's As You Like It from OVO in St Albans.

OVO presents Shakespeare’'s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel GonevskiOVO presents Shakespeare’'s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel Gonevski

After performances over the weekend at the Maltings Arts Theatre, there are further shows in St Albans from Thursday, November 7 to Saturday, November 9.

A promenade production at the Maltings is a bold new approach that takes William Shakespeare's classic comedy and places the audience into the 1960s Summer of Love.

It's 1967, pressured by the generation gap, lovers Rosalind and Orlando escape the city and journey to the Forest of Arden where they become entangled in a beguiling game of love, lust and mistaken identity.

This vibrant and uplifting interpretation of Shakespeare's glorious comedy is a magical trip to the Summer of Love, complete with live 1960s soundtrack.

OVO presents Shakespeare’'s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel GonevskiOVO presents Shakespeare’'s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel Gonevski

In a new approach for OVO productions at the Maltings, director Adam Nichols said about the promenade staging: "In transferring this production from a large outdoor spectacular to an intimate indoor venue, we wanted to make sure the audience still felt fully immersed in the action.

"In this promenade setting the action, and the actors, are all around you - and you might even have a chance to play a role yourself!"

OVO creatives pride themselves on making Shakespeare accessible and entertaining.

Although the setting, the visuals and the music are important, the language is the most important element.

OVO presents Shakespeare’'s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel GonevskiOVO presents Shakespeare’'s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel Gonevski

Even if you think Shakespeare 'isn't for you' producers are confident that they will bring the text to life.

Previous OVO musical Shakespeare productions have included Much Ado About Nothing in a 50s diner and The Merry Wives of Windsor at an 80s rock festival.

Suspension of disbelief is a key component of theatre, and with this in mind director Adam Nichols said: "All the vastly expensive trappings of the modern British theatre have often made it unnecessarily expensive to stage and blinded audiences to its real purpose and power.

"We believe that we can create exciting and artistically innovative theatre without financial riches, and that necessity is often the motherhood of invention.

"We don't do realism. In the 21st century, realism is for television and the movies.

"Far better to let the audience's imagination do the work for you."

Performances of As You Like It are at 8pm.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo or on the door at the Maltings Arts Theatre.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo Moon Landing

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular - picture by Pink Soul Photography

St Albans woman publishes book about flood

Suzi Clark of Park Street, St Albans, has published her first book 'Butterflies and Baked Beans'. Picture: John Detre

Most Read

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo Moon Landing

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular - picture by Pink Soul Photography

St Albans woman publishes book about flood

Suzi Clark of Park Street, St Albans, has published her first book 'Butterflies and Baked Beans'. Picture: John Detre

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

The week St Albans Cathedral travelled through space

St Albans Cathedral Space Voyage. Picture: Emma Collins

It’s As You Like It as you’ve not seen it before in St Albans

OVO presents Shakespeare’'s As You Like It at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel Gonevski

Rise in Hertfordshire knife crime reflects national trend

From July 2014 to June 2019 the number of sentences passed for the crimes involving a knife or offensive weapon rose back to their 2009/10 levels  where related sentences reached 708 in 2017, 539 in 2016 and 650 in 2019. Picture: Sturti

Property Spotlight: A barn conversion with views over Redbourn golf course

The Beeches, Harpendenbury, Redbourn. Picture: Savills

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists