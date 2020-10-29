Advanced search

American politics comes to St Albans stage on US Presidential election day

PUBLISHED: 17:06 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 29 October 2020

On Behalf of a Madman cast and creatives. Picture: Pavel Goneski

On Behalf of a Madman cast and creatives. Picture: Pavel Goneski

Pavel Goneski

A topical opera set in the world of American politics opens at the Maltings Theatre next week on the same day as the US Presidential election.

Camilla Kerslake and Rodney Earl Clarke star in opera On Behalf of a Madman at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. Picture: suppliedCamilla Kerslake and Rodney Earl Clarke star in opera On Behalf of a Madman at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. Picture: supplied

On Behalf of a Madman can be seen at the St Albans theatre from Tuesday, November 3.

When footage from a West Wing staff party at the White House is leaked to a major TV news channel, the President goes on the warpath.

Staffers scheme and squabble amid the misleading headlines while politicians exploit the turmoil for their own ends.

Director Julia Mintzer said: “We’re so excited to put on On Behalf of a Madman at the Maltings Theatre.

On Behalf of a Madman director Julia Mintzer with her writing partner Charles Ogilvie. Picture: Pavel GoneskiOn Behalf of a Madman director Julia Mintzer with her writing partner Charles Ogilvie. Picture: Pavel Goneski

“The show has had quite a journey from Italy to Boston and now back to the UK, and we’re very glad it has landed in front of the Maltings Theatre’s audiences.

“I loved coming to St Albans during the summer to see shows in the amazing Roman Theatre and am grateful for the chance to direct in one of the few theatres now bravely producing work.”

With a script by Charles Ogilvie, the opera runs until Saturday, November 7 with performances at 7.30pm.

It is based on a concept originated by the American period-instrument ensemble Grand Harmonie in 2018, and woven together from 18th and 19th century plots with new dialogue.

Camilla Kerslake stars as News Anchor in opera On Behalf of a Madman at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. Picture: suppliedCamilla Kerslake stars as News Anchor in opera On Behalf of a Madman at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. Picture: supplied

On Behalf of a Madman will make you see today’s politics from a totally new vantage point.

The St Albans cast includes Classic Brit nominated Camilla Kerslake, Rodney Earl Clarke (Les Miserables) and Lizzie Holmes (Grange Park Opera).

Visit the Maltings website at www.maltingstheatre.co.uk for tickets.

Rodney Earl Clarke plays the US President in On Behalf of a Madman at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel GoneskiRodney Earl Clarke plays the US President in On Behalf of a Madman at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Pavel Goneski

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

American politics comes to St Albans stage on US Presidential election day

On Behalf of a Madman cast and creatives. Picture: Pavel Goneski

Oaklands College to hold virtual open day for Welwyn Garden City and St Albans campuses

Oaklands College will virtually welcome prospective students on November 21. Picture: Oaklands College

Herts Jazz concerts back at the Maltings Theatre

Herts Jazz Club patron Art Themen will be performing at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Herts Jazz Club.

Dyad Productions back at the Maltings Theatre with A Room of One’s Own

Rebecca Vaughan in A Room of One's Own. Picture: Dyad Productions

Shop Local: Eleven reasons to spend your pounds close to home in St Albans and Harpenden

St Peter's Street, St Albans city centre.