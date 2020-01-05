Advanced search

Tickets on sale for St Albans 2020 pantomime Mother Goose

PUBLISHED: 10:38 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 09 December 2019

Mother Goose will be the 2020 Alban Arena pantomime with it being Bob Golding's 10th year in the St Albans show

Alan Davies

Tickets have already gone on sale for next year's St Albans pantomime at The Alban Arena.

The 2020 St Albans pantomime at The Alban Arena will be Mother GooseThe 2020 St Albans pantomime at The Alban Arena will be Mother Goose

While this year's St Albans panto, Sleeping Beauty, opened on Friday night, Mother Goose will be the Evolution Pantomimes production in association with The Alban Arena in 2020.

Once again starring St Albans panto legend Bob Golding, the panto will open on Friday, December 4, 2020 and run until Sunday, January 3, 2021.

From the same team behind this year's production of Sleeping Beauty, the show will be Bob Golding's 10th year in St Albans.

Mother Goose tickets are available from the Arena box office now on 01727 844488 or online at www.alban-arena.co.uk/events/mother-goose/

The current production of Sleeping Beauty runs until Sunday, January 5, 2020.

As well as Bob Golding being back in a dress as Nurse Nellie, Sleeping Beauty stars former EastEnders favourite Rita Simons as the evil Carabosse, CBeebies' Andy Day as Jangles, Ian Kirkby as the King, Lisa Davina Phillip as Fairy Moonbeam, and Jemma Carlisle as Princess Aurora, the Sleeping Beauty of the title.

To book Sleeping Beauty tickets online, visit www.alban-arena.co.uk/events/sleeping-beauty/

