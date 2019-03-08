Advanced search

Prepare for girls' night out at Menopause the Musical

PUBLISHED: 16:42 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 02 June 2019

Menopause the Musical is coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans,

Supplied by The Alban Arena

An all-singing, all-dancing comedy set in a department store will be bringing the Menopause to St Albans.

Menopause The Musical can be seen on stage at The Alban Arena on Thursday, June 13 at 7.30pm.

Starring Cheryl Fergison of EastEnders fame, The Nolans singer Maureen Nolan, Casualty star Rebecca Wheatley and Katherine Lynch, from RTÉ's Wagons' Den, this hysterical show is packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss .

It is backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 60s, 70s and 80s pop classics.

In Menopause The Musical four women with seemingly nothing in common meet by chance and make fun of their woeful lives experiencing 'The Change'.

They soon bond as they realise that the menopause is no longer 'The Silent Passage', but an unavoidable stage in every woman's life.

The hysterical and uplifting Menopause The Musical will have you laughing, and singing, all the way home.

So call your girlfriends and book now for the ultimate girls' night out.

Tickets cost £30.

Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

