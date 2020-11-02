Maltings Theatre autumn season paused due to latest lockdown

Camilla Kerslake and Rodney Earl Clarke star in opera On Behalf of a Madman, which can be seen at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans on Tuesday, November 3 and Wednesday, November 4 before theatres close again due to lockdown 2. Picture: supplied supplied

Creatives at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans will pause the venue’s autumn season later this week due to lockdown 2.

Theatres have to close from Thursday, November 5 until at least December 2, meaning forthcoming productions at the Maltings have been postponed.

Performances of new political opera On Behalf of a Madman will, however, take place on Tuesday, November 3 and Wednesday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

In a newsletter update, artistic director Adam Nichols said: “The remaining productions in the season – A Room of One’s Own, Trestle, and Express G&S – will be rescheduled for early 2021.

“We are currently in the process of finalising the new dates and we will share these with you as soon as we know.”

Maltings Theatre producers announced only last week plans to stage Peter Pan at the Alban Arena this Christmas.

They are still hopeful of those shows going ahead.

Adam said on Sunday: “With the extra restrictions due to be lifted on December 2, we are confident that Peter Pan will be able to open as scheduled on December 11.

“We already had contingency arrangements in place to enable us to continue to create the show in the event of another lockdown.

“We’ve had record-breaking ticket sales in the two days since the show was announced.

“Tickets will remain on sale so do book now if you haven’t done so already.”

The theatre’s artistic director added: “This year has been incredibly challenging for everyone – especially those of us working in the entertainment industry.

“We are so grateful for the amazing and truly humbling support we’ve received from our loyal audiences and supporters which has enabled us to keep making innovative, imaginative and inspiring theatre.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back to a performance soon.”

For more on the Maltings Theatre, visit http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/