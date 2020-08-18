Advanced search

Join In

Open air theatre in St Albans verdict: The Bard has never been so welcome

PUBLISHED: 16:02 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 18 August 2020

Henry V directed by Matthew Parker at Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival/Roman Theatre, St Albans � August 14th-31st. Picture: Laura Harling

Henry V directed by Matthew Parker at Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival/Roman Theatre, St Albans � August 14th-31st. Picture: Laura Harling

Archant

The Open Air Theatre Festival by Maltings Theatre in St Albans offers a much-needed respite, a sense of atmosphere and a love for the bard’s silliness, Charlotte McLaughlin reports.

Merry Wives of Windsor. Picture: Laura Harling.Merry Wives of Windsor. Picture: Laura Harling.

Located a short walk from Verulamium Park, the Roman Theatre is host to several of William Shakespeare’s plays, including the two I took in – Henry V and The Merry Wives of Windsor – with both revelling in the Bard’s talent for comedy.

The first of which – Henry V – is a play within a play, a Shakespeare talent, where Mara Allen is both the young Hal – who has recently been proclaimed King of England after the death of her father Henry IV – and a school pupil straining not to get over excited by the situation.

But Mara does really capture the newly acquired seriousness of Hal – much like Timothée Chalamet did in Netflix’s The King – who has shaken off the drinking, leching, and jesting with John Falstaff to lead England to victory over France on the fields of Agincourt.

Merry Wives of Windsor. Picture: Laura Harling.Merry Wives of Windsor. Picture: Laura Harling.

Much of the comedy is left to her co-stars, one of whom delivers a communication from the French, and happens to be an “asthmatic” messenger. Another bemused character begs the question – “why did we give her the job Ms?”, directed at the theatre teacher – breaking the fourth wall.

And if perchance the thought of a battle – re-enacted with cricket bats and people riding mops as horses – does not sound like fun, the whole play is peppered with great music like Zac Brown Band and Chris Cornell’s ‘Heavy Is The Head’.

COVID-19 is also not forgotten throughout the play with regular reminders by the ‘teachers’ to socially distance and not kiss.

Henry V directed by Matthew Parker at Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival/Roman Theatre, St Albans � August 14th-31st. Picture: Laura HarlingHenry V directed by Matthew Parker at Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival/Roman Theatre, St Albans � August 14th-31st. Picture: Laura Harling

Another play being performed open air, The Merry Wives of Windsor, takes the humour in a more bawdy direction with Falstaff – played by Lachlan McCall – as everyone’s drunk uncle still trying to pull off the ‘I was once in a band’ look, and sporting a Meatloaf impression.

It is really “Shakespeare meets Spinal Tap”, as Maltings Theatre describes it, with a live 80s soundtrack performed by the Spirit of Wantonness and tight trousers and big hair.

The performance also has little nods to the area with Falstaff ending his opening song with a “I love you Welwyn Garden City” – when he forgets he’s in St Albans, getting chucked into Verulamium lake in a council bin and finally being forced to dress-up as the fat woman of Hemel.

Henry V directed by Matthew Parker at Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival/Roman Theatre, St Albans � August 14th-31st. Picture: Laura HarlingHenry V directed by Matthew Parker at Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival/Roman Theatre, St Albans � August 14th-31st. Picture: Laura Harling

I won’t spoil anymore of the Open Theatres Festival – so you will just have to check it out here ticketsource.co.uk/ovo.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever. Picture: Archant

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Bim Afolami and Daisy Cooper both up for ‘MP of the year’ award

Daisy Cooper MP and Bim Afolami MP have both been nominated for Patchwork Foundation's MP of the Year award. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever. Picture: Archant

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Bim Afolami and Daisy Cooper both up for ‘MP of the year’ award

Daisy Cooper MP and Bim Afolami MP have both been nominated for Patchwork Foundation's MP of the Year award. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Large group of St Albans youths stopped by police before heading to illegal Borehamwood rave

Police stopped a large group of youths travelling from St Albans to an illegal rave in Borehamwood

FA Cup draws pair rivals together in derby clashes

Godmanchester Rovers will host Ely City in the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Open air theatre in St Albans verdict: The Bard has never been so welcome

Henry V directed by Matthew Parker at Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival/Roman Theatre, St Albans � August 14th-31st. Picture: Laura Harling

Sandridge marks the 75th VJ Day anniversary

Sandridge Parish Council organised a small ceremony to mark the 75th VJ Day at Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture:Sandridge Parish Council

Colney Heath Ladies launch reserve team to increase the success of the club’s squad

Colney Heath Ladies are looking to expand of the success of the first team. Picture: JAMES LATTER