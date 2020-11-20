Peter Pan producers’ offer for schools and community organisations

The cast of the Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan that will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans this Christmas. Picture: Maltings Theatre Maltings Theatre

Producers of Peter Pan in St Albans are offering schools and community organisations the chance to raise funds via ticket sales for the show.

Maltings Theatre artistic director Adam Nichols Maltings Theatre artistic director Adam Nichols

Rehearsals for the Maltings Theatre’s musical production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena this Christmas are due to start next week.

Coronavirus restrictions permitting, the spectacular family show is due to open at the St Albans venue on Friday, December 11.

Directed by Adam Nichols, J.M. Barrie’s timeless tale of the boy who wouldn’t grow up is scheduled to run until Sunday, January 3, 2021, with 38 performances in total.

Creatives behind the show from the Maltings Theatre’s resident company OVO are already committed to donating £1 for every ticket sold to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The Maltings Theatre presents Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans this Christmas. Picture: Maltings Theatre The Maltings Theatre presents Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans this Christmas. Picture: Maltings Theatre

Maltings Theatre artistic director Adam Nichols said: “In addition, we are now offering schools and community groups based in the St Albans and the surrounding area the opportunity to raise funds through the sale of tickets.

“The scheme is simple – any local school or community group can contact us for a code which they can share with their supporters to receive five per cent of every ticket sold.

“There is no limit on the amount of money that can be raised, giving local organisations the opportunity to generate hundreds of points of income at a time when normal fundraising opportunities are severely limited.

“If you know an organisation that you think could benefit from this scheme, please ask them to drop us a line so we can send them their unique code to start earning cashback!”

Despite lockdown, Adam says tickets for Peter Pan are continuing to sell in record numbers.

Next month’s performances on December 12 at 2pm, December 13 at 1.30pm, December 19 at 2pm, December 20 at 1.30pm, Christmas Eve at 3pm, and Boxing Day at 2pm are already close to selling out, with other dates not far behind.

OVO has developed an excellent reputation for creating safe, socially distanced live performances at the open-air Roman Theatre in St Albans and at the Maltings Theatre before lockdown, and will be applying similar guidelines to all 38 performances of Peter Pan at the Arena.

The venue will be reconfigured to safely seat 40 per cent of its normal capacity while ensuring that the experience for audiences will be as entertaining and magical as ever.

For more on the show, visit http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/peter-pan

To book your tickets for show, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo

Who is appearing in Peter Pan at the Alban Arena?

The Peter Pan cast in alphabetical order:

Luke Adamson: Tootles

Hannah Baker: Nibs

Marcus Churchill: George Darling / Captain Hook

Anna Franklin: Narrator

Paula Gilmour: Liza / Tinker Bell / Cecco / Jane

James Keningale: Twin 1

Rosa Lennox: Twin 2

Felipe Pacheco: Peter Pan

Matthew Parker: Nana / Smee

Will Pattle: Michael Darling

Jack Reitman: Slightly

Zak Robinson: John Darling

Jo Servi: Gentleman Starkey

Flora Squires: Wendy Darling

Emma Wright: Mary Darling / Tiger Lily.

When are performances of Peter Pan?

Scheduled performance dates and times:

December 11: 7pm

December 12: 10.30am, 2pm, 6pm

December 13: 1.30pm, 5pm

December 18: 2pm, 7pm

December 19: 10.30am, 2pm, 6pm

December 20: 1.30pm, 5pm

December 21: 1.30pm, 5pm

December 22: 1.30pm, 5pm

December 23: 1.30pm, 5pm

December 24: 11am, 3pm

December 26: 2pm, 6pm

December 27: 10.30am, 2pm, 6pm

December 28: 1.30pm, 5pm

December 29: 1.30pm, 5pm

December 30: 1.30pm, 5pm

December 31: 11am , 3pm

January 2: 2pm, 6pm

January 3: 1.30pm, 5pm.