Sunday performance released online by lockdown singing project performers

PUBLISHED: 19:37 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:37 29 October 2020

St Albans Musical Theatre

Members of St Albans Musical Theatre Company and other amateur dramatics groups have released a virtual recording.

During lockdown St Albans Musical Theatre Company (SAMTC) invited members of local amateur musical theatre companies to take part in a virtual recording.

Last Sunday saw the release of this online video.

The brainchild of Elise Betts, 76 singers from theatre companies around Hertfordshire and beyond sang a beautiful rendition of Sunday from Sunday in the Park with George by Stephen Sondheim.

With musical direction by Clive Ogden and recorded individually at home, it shows the joy and fun in singing and reinforces the importance of the arts in our lives.

The video can be viewed on YouTube.

If you were entertained and uplifted by it, think about supporting your local theatre or theatre company.

Many have patron schemes and fundraising initiatives which help companies continue to stage high quality productions.

To find out more about the St Albans Musical Theatre Company Patron Scheme, visit www.samtc.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser.

