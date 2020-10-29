Sunday performance released online by lockdown singing project performers

St Albans Musical Theatre's The Great Big Am Dram Lockdown Singing Project video St Albans Musical Theatre

Members of St Albans Musical Theatre Company and other amateur dramatics groups have released a virtual recording.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During lockdown St Albans Musical Theatre Company (SAMTC) invited members of local amateur musical theatre companies to take part in a virtual recording.

Last Sunday saw the release of this online video.

The brainchild of Elise Betts, 76 singers from theatre companies around Hertfordshire and beyond sang a beautiful rendition of Sunday from Sunday in the Park with George by Stephen Sondheim.

With musical direction by Clive Ogden and recorded individually at home, it shows the joy and fun in singing and reinforces the importance of the arts in our lives.

The video can be viewed on YouTube.

If you were entertained and uplifted by it, think about supporting your local theatre or theatre company.

Many have patron schemes and fundraising initiatives which help companies continue to stage high quality productions.

To find out more about the St Albans Musical Theatre Company Patron Scheme, visit www.samtc.org.uk