Live theatre returns as High Street Players take to the stage at new Harpenden school

High Street Players are putting on a live theatre production of A Doll's House in Harpenden from September 18 to September 20. Picture: Supplied by High Street Players Supplied by High Street Players

Live theatre is set to return to Harpenden later this month.

High Street Players present Henrik Ibsen’s classic A Doll’s House at the new Katherine Warington School.

The amateur drama group’s cast members have been quietly rehearsing, hoping that Government restrictions would allow them to perform indoors, and this is now possible.

So they will be performing the English language version by Simon Stephens in Harpenden from Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20.

There will be two matinee and two evening performances at the new secondary school in Lower Luton Road, with superb facilities which allow for social distancing and with plenty of parking.

Director Mike Lees said: “This pandemic created an ever-changing situation in which to stage a play.

“At one point it seemed the only way was to perform outdoors, but thankfully the rules changed and we are allowed to perform indoors.

“It has been a challenge but we feel Harpenden is ready for live theatre again!”

A Doll’s House is a compelling play which focuses on Nora Helmer, a seemingly happily married housewife, who has secretly broken laws and the rules of convention in the past to do what she thought necessary to protect her family.

Her husband Torvald’s perception of Nora is of a childish, naive spendthrift. But then the truth begins to emerge.

Universal themes of money, power, love and honesty run through the play in this gripping new version by Simon Stephens, first performed at the Young Vic in 2012.

Mike, who also plays the part of Dr Rank, added: “The cast have been rehearsing outdoors, in all weathers, following social distancing rules, and we will be putting special measures in place to keep our audiences safe.

“We really hope that people will feel they can support us in this venture.”

Precautions against COVID-19 include greatly reduced seating capacity to ensure social distancing, hand sanitiser on arrival and at other locations, sanitisation of seating between performances and safe routes of entry and exit.

Performances are at 7.30pm on the Friday and Saturday, and 2.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets, all £10, are available from hsplayers.org.uk or by telephoning 01582 766096.