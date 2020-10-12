Henry V returns as part of Maltings Theatre season in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:15 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 12 October 2020
Archant
Following the hugely successful run of The 39 Steps, the Maltings Theatre’s autumn season continues this week with Henry V.
Fresh from its critically acclaimed run at the Open Air Festival at the Roman Theatre, director Matthew Parker reimagines Shakespeare’s historical play in a secondary school classroom.
In the Maltings version of the Bard’s classic, a group of eager students and their teachers come together – socially distanced of course – to bring this rousing, moving and frequently funny play to life with wit, music and plenty of movement.
Presented by OVO, you can see Henry V indoors at the Maltings in St Albans from October 14 until Saturday, October 17.
Another of the OVO’s summer hits from the Roman Theatre, The Merry Wives of Windsor, opens at the St Albans theatre on Tuesday, October 20 and runs until Saturday, October 24, at 7.30pm.
For more details, and to book tickets, visit maltingstheatre.co.uk
