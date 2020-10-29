Dyad Productions back at the Maltings Theatre with A Room of One’s Own

Rebecca Vaughan in A Room of One's Own. Picture: Dyad Productions Dyad Productions

Award-winning theatre company Dyad Productions returns to the Maltings Theatre next month for the first time since lockdown with a premiere of a new play.

Dyad Productions presents A Room of One's Own starring Rebecca Vaughan at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Dyad Productions Dyad Productions presents A Room of One's Own starring Rebecca Vaughan at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Dyad Productions

Following an eight-month touring and festival hiatus imposed by the COVID pandemic, Rebecca Vaughan performs A Room of One’s Own at the St Albans venue from Tuesday, November 10.

This premiere of a brand-new piece of theatre is a 21st century take on Virginia Woolf’s 1928 exploration of the impact of poverty and sexual inequality on intellectual freedom and creativity.

The production – created specifically in response to the changing, uncertain shape of theatre during the pandemic – takes a wry, amusing, and incisive ‘TED talk’ trip through the history of literature, feminism, and gender, featuring Charlotte Brontë, Jane Austen, Aphra Behn, and even Shakespeare’s sister, Judith!

Rebecca Vaughan said: “I first read Virginia Woolf when I was reading English Literature at Cardiff University and fell in love with her work immediately.

“I think my favourite book is Mrs Dalloway, which is actually the first one I read and which we – at Dyad Productions – adapted in 2014.

“The production has now toured across the world and is also available on demand on www.dyadproductions.com”

Rebecca added: “I’ve been keen to put A Room of One’s Own on stage for a while.

“Although Woolf wrote it in 1928 when women had only had the vote for 10 years, there’s still so much that’s either not changed, or is still very relevant.

“I think Maltings audiences will really enjoy discovering – or rediscovering – Virginia Woolf’s wit and her trip through the history of literature, as well as the way she regularly imagines what life will be like in 100 years’ time.”

Dyad Productions premiered Virginia Woolf’s Dalloway at the Maltings.

The company’s other productions include Christmas Gothic, Orlando, The Time Machine, Austen’s Women, I, Elizabeth, and The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, which was the last show the Maltings presented before having to COVID close back in March.

A Room of One’s Own can be seen on stage at the Maltings from Tuesday, November 10 to Saturday, November 14 at 7.30pm.

The Maltings Theatre will be observing strict COVID-19 safety procedures.

Tickets can be booked online via www.maltingstheatre.co.uk