Advanced search

The Pitmen Painters are coming to St Albans stage

PUBLISHED: 10:33 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 30 October 2019

The Company of Ten's next production will be Lee Hall's The Pitmen Painters at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Nick Clarke / Abbey Theatre

The Company of Ten's next production will be Lee Hall's The Pitmen Painters at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Nick Clarke / Abbey Theatre

Abbey Theatre

Company of Ten's next production in St Albans will be Lee Hall's The Pitmen Painters - a funny and moving story of self-improvement against all the odds.

The Company of Ten's next production will be Lee Hall's The Pitmen Painters at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Nick Clarke / Abbey TheatreThe Company of Ten's next production will be Lee Hall's The Pitmen Painters at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Nick Clarke / Abbey Theatre

Back in the 1930s, a group of Northumbrian miners decided to better themselves by joining an art appreciation class.

They wanted to understand what all the fuss was about.

Before too long they were wielding paint brushes for themselves.

Working away in their draughty army hut they flourished, and word of their exceptionally expressive work spread, impressing the very highest levels of the British art establishment.

The Company of Ten's next production will be Lee Hall's The Pitmen Painters at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Nick Clarke / Abbey TheatreThe Company of Ten's next production will be Lee Hall's The Pitmen Painters at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Nick Clarke / Abbey Theatre

This is the true story on which Lee Hall based his smash hit play The Pitmen Painters, the funny, feel-good, moving tale of a group of ordinary men who achieved extraordinary things.

And it will be the Company of Ten's November production.

For director Jenny Kilcast this is very much a story of our time.

"These men laboured day after day deep underground to produce the raw material to keep Britain powered," said Jenny.

"They weren't highly thought of by society in general, but with a little help and guidance and with their extraordinary determination they proved that they were the match of any art establishment.

"Their paintings capture every aspect of life in and around their mining community, from scenes at the kitchen table and in the allotment, to the dangerous world of the coal face itself.

"The play details so beautifully their hopes and dreams, as well as their strong camaraderie on their road to becoming a world-wide, working-class phenomenon.

"So much so that in the 1980s, the group's permanent collection of paintings was the first western exhibition in China after the Cultural Revolution."

Performances take place on the Abbey Theatre main stage from Friday, November 8 to Saturday, November 9 at 8pm, and on Sunday, November 10 at 2.30pm.

There are then shows from Tuesday, November 12 to Saturday, November 16 at 8pm.

To book tickets go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have your say on proposed closures to adult respite services in Hertfordshire

Adult respite services in Hixberry Lane, St Albans are among those under threat of closure. Picture: Danny Loo

Leopards get ready to roar as famous name in basketball get set for Oaklands debut

Kevin Moyo limps out of Leopards' game with Hemel Storm at Brentwood. Picture: PAUL PHILLIPS

Neighbourhood watch: share your local knowledge and win

From Stevenage to St Albans and beyond, UK residents are being invited to share their local knowledge online. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts Ad Sunday League: Hard-fought win for Plough & Harrow in Knockout Cup

Plough & Harrow put the Pinewood defence under pressure. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

CCTV appeal after bike thefts from St Albans and Harpenden stations

British Transport Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to following a spate of bike thefts at St Albans and Harpenden stations. Picture: British Transport Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists