St Albans theatre company receives Heroes of Hertfordshire Award

Company of Ten's Heroes of Hertfordshire award. Picture: Company of Ten . Company of Ten

A St Albans theatre group has been recognised for its service to the people of the county.

The Company of Ten has received a prestigious Heroes of Hertfordshire Award.

The award, given by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, comes at a particularly sensitive time for the company as it has had to close its doors to audiences for some months now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But this hasn’t stopped the Abbey Theatre group’s output, as chairman Martin Goodman explained.

“The Company of Ten is delighted to have been recognised for its long-standing contributions to the community of St Albans and beyond with the Hertfordshire Heroes Award.

“Over the last few months we have been pleased to engage our members and the wider community in online quizzes, play readings, podcasts and most notably our innovative Corona Monologues video competition.

“Some of these initiatives will continue as we now turn our focus to reopening the Abbey Theatre for its new season in September.”