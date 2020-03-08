Advanced search

Circus of Horrors set to thrill St Albans audience

PUBLISHED: 18:40 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:40 08 March 2020

The Circus of Horrors 25th Anniversary Tour can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans

supplied by The Alban Arena

A macabre circus show is coming to the St Albans stage as part of its 25th anniversary tour.

The Circus of Horrors can be seen at The Alban Arena on Sunday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

When the Circus of Horrors started at Glastonbury in 1995 people thought it wouldn't run for 25 weeks let alone 25 years.

Yet a quarter of a century later, the Circus of Horrors is still touring all the world, including performances at both Download and Glastonbury Festival.

The new Circus of Horrors show is a celebration of the last 25 years and includes an amazing phantasma-glorious amalgamation of acts, driven by a rock 'n' roll soundscape that will have you sat on the edge of your seat when not falling off it with laughter.

The almighty cast that stormed into the finals of Britain's Got Talent is now a West End and worldwide hit that will take you on a rock 'n' roller coaster ride of amazing and bizarre acts.

Tickets cost from £20.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

