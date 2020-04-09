The show goes online for St Albans theatre company during lockdown

Breakaway Theatre Company beat the odds to perform Ladies Day Breakaway Theatre Company

The show must go on – and if the St Albans theatre is closed due to coronavirus, then the show must go on online!

Breakaway Theatre Company had planned to perform the hilarious and heart-warming Ladies Day at the Maltings Art Theatre, with opening night on Thursday, April 2.

So, instead of being able to wait for the curtain to rise, the cast performed the comedy online.

Amanda Whittington’s acclaimed play follows the story of four fishwives from Hull whose fortunes change when they manage to get tickets to Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot the year it relocated to York.

It’s a great mix of hilarious comedy and raw sadness, with true-to-life characters.

Director Jill Hardman said that the private virtual performance had been a good way to mark the opening night, and the cast were now even more excited about putting the show on.

“It was the strangest opening night I have ever been to,” she said, “but it was wonderful to see the cast bring the characters to life again.”

Dates for the actual performance of the play will be released as soon as they are known.