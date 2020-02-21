Britain's Got Talent magician will make you Wonder at Harpenden Public Halls

Britain's Got Talent finalist Ben Hart will be appearing at Harpenden Public Halls Supplied by Harpenden Public Halls

Britain's Got Talent finalist and award-winning magician Ben Hart is bringing his astonishing new show to Harpenden.

He will perform his phenomenal show Wonder at Harpenden Public Halls on Friday, February 21, 2020, as part of his debut solo tour.

During his run on Britain's Got Talent this year, judge David Walliams described Hart as "the living embodiment of magic".

The spellbinding magician has starred in numerous UK and international TV series including his own BBC Three online series, Life Hacks Hoax.

The audience at the Southdown Road venue can expect to see Ben's incredible illusions following his 2019 Edinburgh Fringe triumph.

This performance will shine a light on magic, life, the universe and the darkest corners of your imagination.

With the simplest of props, using the objects and minds of the audience, Ben conjures an altogether new kind of magic.

The West End star has also appeared in Killer Magic on BBC Three and the hit BBC One show Now You See It.

He has also appeared live on BBC One's The One Show.

Earlier this year fans were astounded by his appearances on Britain's Got Talent.

He reached the live final of Simon Cowell's ITV talent contest, eventually finishing third overall.

At the age of 16, Ben won the Magic Circle's 'Young Magician of the Year'.

He is also a Gold Star member of The Inner Magic Circle and has performed his incredible illusions in front of royalty, celebrities, billionaires and heads of state.

Tickets are available for his Harpenden tour date via www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01582 767525.

Tickets cost £17 and the show is suitable for audiences over 12 years.