Secrets and lies exposed on stage in St Albans

Company of Ten presents thriller Alligators at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Anne Frizell Anne Frizell

A taut and timely thriller will be the Company of Ten's first production of the new decade.

Searing thriller Alligators by Andrew Keatley opens at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans next week.

Daniel is a successful teacher with a loving family and everything he could want.

But he is forced to watch his whole world crumble as an allegation is made against him by a former pupil.

Is he guilty? Does it actually matter as the press and public have already made up their minds about him?

The past can never truly be forgotten, and all it takes is one pointed finger to undo a lifetime's achievement.

Alligators is based on the plausible premise that any one of us could be ruined by a simple misunderstanding.

Andrew Keatley's fast-paced play asks how well we actually know those closest to us and explores how shameful secrets, that we thought long buried, can come back to bite us.

Tina Swain is the Company of Ten's theatre manager.

She said: "We understand that our production is the amateur premiere of this play, and we have been given permission to use the script, which has been revised by the playwright since its run at the Hampstead Theatre.

"It is showing at the Abbey Theatre as part of Hertfordshire Year of Culture."

Performances take place in the Abbey Theatre Studio from Friday, January 24 to Saturday, January 25 at 8pm, and then on Sunday, January 26 at 2.30pm.

There are then performances from Tuesday, January 28 to Saturday, February 1 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £13, and £12 concessions.

To book tickets go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.