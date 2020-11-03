Alan Ayckbourn comedy Relatively Speaking being streamed from St Albans theatre

The dress rehearsal for Relatively Speaking at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. The Alan Ayckbourn comedy opens on Friday, November 6 with performances streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell

The comic genius of Alan Ayckbourn comes to the stage in St Albans this week with Relatively Speaking available to stream online from the Abbey Theatre.

The Company of Ten's production of Relatively Speaking will be streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell

If you are up for a laugh, members of the Company of Ten have just what you are looking for with their forthcoming production, the standout Ayckbourn comedy Relatively Speaking.

Opening online via the Abbey Theatre on Friday, it is considered to be among the finest of the master of mirth’s catalogue of work.

Relatively Speaking serves up lashings of his usual comedic entanglements and outrageous misunderstandings, and much more besides.

As London Theatre says: “Relatively Speaking is more complex than a simple comedy. Underlying the humour are issues about trust, honesty and commitment… themes which are as challenging and relevant today as ever they were.”

Things get a bit sticky for cohabiting couple Ginny and Greg when mysterious gifts of flowers and chocolates start arriving hourly.

Greg’s suspicions intensify when Ginny tells him she has decided to visit her parents for the weekend without him.

But Greg is not one to be put off, and when he arrives to ask for her hand in marriage the fun really starts.

Suzie Major is one of the players involved in the show.

The Company of Ten's production of Relatively Speaking will be streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell The Company of Ten's production of Relatively Speaking will be streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell

She said: “I have acted in quite a few Ayckbourn comedies over the years, and this is one of the earliest, a comedy of mistaken identity, which builds gradually into delicious farce over the course of the play.

“Because of the strange year we are having with the pandemic, lockdown and social distancing, we have had to be very aware of the new restrictions during rehearsals.

“We are constantly having to choreograph moves so as not to be too close to each other.

“I have to handle a lot of props, so I have a bottle of sanitiser backstage!”

Suzie added: “I play the part of Sheila who is a bored 50-something country wife, whose life revolves around her home and her frequently absent husband.

“His extra-curricular activities bring a couple of strangers into their lovely garden, leading to a succession of misunderstandings.

“When Sheila eventually works out what has been going on, she takes her revenge in a most ladylike and satisfying manner!”

This will be a streamed production only fully in accordance with present social distancing and hygiene requirements.

The Company of Ten's production of Relatively Speaking will be streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell The Company of Ten's production of Relatively Speaking will be streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell

Performances take place online on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7 at 7.30pm, and on Sunday, November 8 at 2.30pm.

There are then streams from Tuesday, November 10 to Saturday, November 14 at 7.30pm.

To book tickets for the stream go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk

