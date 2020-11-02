The show will go on for St Albans theatre after lockdown with streamed performances

The dress rehearsal for Relatively Speaking at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. The Alan Ayckbourn comedy opens on Friday, November 6 with performances streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell ANNE FRIZELL

The show will go on for Company of Ten members at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans this week despite the impending lockdown.

The Abbey Theatre has responded to the new lockdown announcement by moving its performances online.

Following Saturday’s announcement, the theatre has to close its doors to the public from Thursday, November 5 – the day before its production of Relatively Speaking was due to open.

But the theatre’s newly developed streaming capacity means that audiences will still be able to watch Relatively Speaking from the comfort of home.

The short window of opportunity between the announcement and the lockdown allows the cast and crew to record the preview performance on Wednesday, November 4, and this will be streamed from November 6-14.

Customers who had booked to see the in-theatre performances have been offered exchanges to the streamed version.

Theatre manager Tina Swain said: “It was so disappointing for the crew who had worked for two weeks to complete a fantastic set and for the cast who are ready for an audience, but we’re relieved that the effort we’ve put into live-streaming will pay off in this situation.”

Tina added: “We know it’s not quite the same as being in the theatre, but we’re confident the streamed recording will have audiences laughing on their sofas.

“What we all need right now is a great comedy to lift our spirits, and Alan Ayckbourn is guaranteed to do just that on a dark November evening in lockdown.”

There’s still time to make a booking for the streamed performances via the theatre’s website at www.abbeytheatre.org.uk

The Company of Ten's production of Relatively Speaking will be streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell The Company of Ten's production of Relatively Speaking will be streamed. Picture: Anne Frizell

