Coronavirus: Abbey Theatre closed until end of May

PUBLISHED: 12:25 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 17 March 2020

The Abbey Theatre in St Albans is closed until the end of May due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans’ Abbey Theatre has now closed until the end of May in an emergency measure taken due to the coronavirus crisis.

Following yesterday’s public health briefing by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Abbey Theatre bosses have taken the “difficult decision” to close the Holywell Hill venue.

A statement posted on the theatre’s website last night said: “Following the public health briefing on Monday, March 16, Abbey Theatre Trust has taken the difficult decision to close our venue to members of the public and to cancel all performances until the end of May at the earliest.

“We will review this regularly and take advice from Government, statutory bodies and other organisations about the safety of reopening the theatre.

“If you have tickets for performances in the coming weeks, we will contact you to make arrangements.

“Please be patient and do not contact the box office about exchanges and credit.

“As many of our volunteers fall into the at-risk categories and have now been advised to avoid all social contact, we are trying to manage this crisis with a very reduced number of volunteers.

“Be assured we will prioritise all current bookings and will be in touch as promptly as possible, but this process could take some time with limited resources.”

The COVID-19 statement added: “As a result of having to take this action in the best interests of all our volunteers and audience members, we know there will be a significant impact on the Abbey Theatre as a vital cultural resource for the local community in the weeks and months ahead.

“If you are able to transfer your tickets to donations to help us to maintain our facilities and to continue with the work we do, we would be enormously grateful.

“Please check our website for regular updates on specific productions and on general advice relating to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for your support in the past and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Abbey Theatre soon.”

For the latest, visit the Abbey Theatre website at www.abbeytheatre.org.uk

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Permission refused for additional caravan pitches in St Albans district

Additional caravans for a site in Sandridge have been rejected by SADC.

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

