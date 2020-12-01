A Christmas Carol still going ahead at St Albans theatre

Lamphouse will bring A Christmas Carol live to St Albans this January with performances at Trestle Arts Base. Picture: Thomas Byron Photography Thomas Byron Photography

Scrooge will be coming to St Albans in a new one-man show this Christmas now that the county has been placed in Tier 2.

What could be more Christmassy than A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’ famous story of festive redemption live on stage?

If you love Christmas, you probably enjoy a festive trip to the theatre, and Lamphouse Theatre creatives have been working hard to make sure you don’t have to miss out this year.

St Albans is in Tier 2, which means that theatres can open, and Lamphouse’s new, comedy and music packed version of A Christmas Carol will go ahead live at Trestle Arts Base in Russet Drive on Saturday, January 2 and Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Lamphouse are taking social distancing to new levels this year, by tackling this classic with just one actor. Yes, you read that right, this isn’t going to be a traditional tale at all.

One performer will tell the whole story, playing all the parts, singing all the songs and doing all the dance moves.

It’s a mammoth feat, which will be full of super speedy costume changes, toe-tapping tunes and most importantly, lots and lots of laughs.

What’s more, Lamphouse are doing everything they can to make sure the show will go on.

There are two actors performing on alternate days, isolating from one another during the shows to make sure there’s always someone available to keep A Christmas Carol on stage. This means you can choose your Scrooge.

Producer Becky Owen-Fisher said: “After the year we’ve all had, we’re really feeling the need for some festive cheer. Our one-man version of A Christmas Carol is full of Christmas spirit.

“We’ve used every trick in the book to make a fantastically funny show. Expect unforgettable tunes, stand-up comedy, puppetry, tricks, and of course a bit of magic!

“Trestle Arts Base is working really hard to make sure audiences feel safe and secure in the venue. Seating is all socially distanced, and people should book in household groups.”

Tickets for the live shows are £12.50 for adults and £10.50 for children, or £40 for a bubble ticket. Book via the Trestle website at trestle.org.uk

If the shows cannot go ahead for any reason ticket holders will be given the option to watch the online version instead or to receive a full refund.

If you can’t get to the theatre or fancy staying at home, you can still catch this festive extravaganza.

A Christmas Carol will be available to watch online from December 28 to December 30.

Based in St Albans, Trestle Arts Base is a 100-year-old chapel beautifully converted into a unique performing arts centre.

It is also home to Trestle, one of the country’s longest-standing and most innovative theatre companies.