See Scrooge live on stage in A Christmas Carol at Trestle Arts Base

Lamphouse Theatre is bringing a one-man version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to Trestle in St Albans. One of the two Scrooges is pictured. Picture: LAMPHOUSE THEATRE Archant

Hold onto your nightcaps because Lamphouse Theatre is coming to St Albans with a one-man version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

You can see Scrooge live on stage this winter at the Trestle Arts Base on Saturday, January 2, and Sunday, January 3.

Peterborough-based theatre company Lamphouse will be performing a fun-filled, one-man version of Dickens’ classic tale at the St Albans venue.

Presented at Trestle in Russet Drive, with socially distanced seating, Lamphouse’s show will see a single actor portray all the famous characters in A Christmas Carol, while playing, singing and cracking festive jokes at the same time.

From Scrooge to Tiny Tim, with all the ghosts in between, you can expect magic, puppetry, live music and side-splitting comedy in this spectacular live show.

Producer Becky Owen-Fisher said: “We’re incredibly excited to be performing live on stage this Christmas.

“Our one-man Christmas Carol will be a wonderfully crazy, energetic and entertaining way to kick-off Christmas.

“We have two different actors performing on alternate nights, so you can even choose your Scrooge.”

A Christmas Carol promises to be a raucous family adventure, suitable for ages eight plus.

Measures are being put in place to make the performances safe for theatre-goers.

Becky added: “Trestle Arts Base is working incredibly hard to ensure the safety and peace of mind of audiences.

“Auditoriums will be deep cleaned and seating will be socially distanced.

“There will be no interval to prevent crowding.

“We’re also going to be making filmed versions of the show available online for anyone that would rather stay at home, or for those who want to see the alternative Scrooge!”

Performances will take place at 2.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, January 2 and at 2.30pm on Sunday, January 3.

Adult tickets cost £12.50, all concessions £10.50 and a group/bubble ticket for four £40.

Tickets are strictly limited to 28 per performance.

Tickets can be purchased now online at www.trestle.org.uk/whats-on/2021/1/2/lamphouse-theatre-a-christmas-carol

Full COVID guidelines can be found at www.trestle.org.uk/trestle-arts-base-performance-covid-secure