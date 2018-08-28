Advanced search

Tribute to Paul Weller band The Style Council coming to Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 13:22 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 06 February 2019

The Style Councillors will play the singles of The Style Council at Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls

Tracks from The Singular Adventures of The Style Council can be heard when a tribute to the Paul Weller fronted band takes to the stage in Harpenden.

When ‘The Modfather’ Paul Weller quit The Jam many wondered what he’d do next.

The answer was The Style Council with keyboardist Mick Talbot, previously a member of Dexys Midnight Runners, The Bureau and The Merton Parkas.

Formed in 1983, The Style Council took a more soulful approach than chart-topping punk rock/new wave/Mod revival band The Jam.

And a tribute to the 1980s group will be playing a gig at Harpenden Public Halls next week.

You can see The Style Councillors at the Southdown Road venue on Friday, February 15.

The Style Councillors will perform the singles of The Style Council, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1989 greatest hits album, The Singular Adventures of The Style Council.

Expect to hear classic Style Council singles such as You’re The Best Thing, My Ever Changing Moods, Walls Come Tumbling Down, Shout to the Top, Speak Like a Child, Long Hot Summer and A Solid Bond in Your Heart.

Tickets for the concert cost £15 plus fees, and the gig starts at 7.30pm.

• To book tickers, visit www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk or call the box office on 01582 767525.

