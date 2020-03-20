Advanced search

Coronavirus: St Albans Museum + Gallery and Verulamium Museum to close

20 March, 2020 - 13:00
St Albans Museum + Gallery is to temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Elyse Marks

St Albans Museum + Gallery is to temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Elyse Marks

Both St Albans Museum + Gallery and Verulamium Museum are to close temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Verulamium Museum is to close temporarily, Picture: St Albans Council

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, St Albans City and District Council has made the difficult decision to close both heritage sites.

The decision has been made in light of the Government guidance and recent announcements.

Both museums will close on Friday, March 20 at 5pm, coinciding with the closure of schools across the country.

Councillor Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for community, leisure and sport, said: “Both Verulamium Museum and St Albans Museum + Gallery form a vital part of our educational and cultural offer in St Albans and so it is with a heavy heart that we temporarily close these key community venues.

“The museums team will continue to share the wonderful stories and objects in the city’s collection via their online platforms and I look forward to reopening the museums soon.”

Verulamium Museum is a specialist Roman museum which is visited by more than 30,000 children a year.

St Albans Museum + Gallery has been established as a city centre cultural hub offering a dynamic programme of changing exhibitions and events.

Following the cancellation of all events, activities and school visits, it is no longer necessary to keep the museums open to provide support to essential educational services.

St Albans’ medieval Clock Tower will also remain closed.

The council and the St Albans Museums team will continue to monitor the situation and will reopen the sites as soon as it is possible to do so.

