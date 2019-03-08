Mamma Mia! Rocky Horror Picture Show party on St Albans Film Festival launch day

Get ready to do the Time Warp at St Albans Film Festival's launch day at The Alban Arena.

As part of the opening day of this year's St Albans Film Festival, there will be a series of films showing at The Alban Arena on Tuesday, June 25.

The day starts with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, followed by Casablanca and finally The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Abba music fans can watch the Mamma Mia! sequel on the Arena cinema screen at 10am.

Humphrey Bogart classic Casablanca will be shown at 2pm, while the St Albans Film Festival launch party at 8pm will include a screening of cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

In Mamma Mia 2, young Donna, Tanya and Rosie graduate from Oxford University in 1979, leaving Donna free to embark on a series of adventures throughout Europe.

On her journeys, she makes the acquaintances of Harry, Bill and Sam - the latter whom she falls in love with, but he's also the man who breaks her heart.

In the present day, Donna's pregnant daughter, Sophie, dreams of renovating a taverna while reuniting with her mother's old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again once again stars Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Pierce Brosnan and Amanda Seyfried, with Lily James playing the young Donna and Cher joining the cast as Sophie's grandmother.

In Casablanca, Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid).

Laszlo is a famed rebel, and with Germans on his tail, Ilsa knows Rick can help them get out of the country.

In The Rocky Horror Picture Show, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist.

As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien).

Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation - a muscular man named Rocky.

Tickets for the launch party cost £10 and £7 concessions.

Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk