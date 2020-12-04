Advanced search

St Albans Cathedral launches its Christmas programme of events

A Christmas tree and the West End porch lights of St Albans Cathedral. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral

Join the celebrations at St Albans Cathedral this year, with a range of in-person and online services and events.

St Albans Cathedral from Vintry GardensSt Albans Cathedral from Vintry Gardens

From carol services, to a live nativity trail to Midnight Mass, there is a service for everyone. However, tickets must be booked in advance.

To launch the programme, the children of St Albans Cathedral star in a heart-warming retelling of the very first Christmas.

The Revd Canon Abi Thompson, Sub Dean of St Albans Cathedral, said: “Christmas has been celebrated every year at St Albans Cathedral for over a thousand years and this year is no different.

“We’re delighted that we’ll be able to host a range of events for all the family.

“There will be hauntingly beautiful carol services sung by the Cathedral choirs and pop-up carols, a nativity trail through St Albans with real farmyard animals, and the peace and holiness of Midnight Mass marking the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem.

“We’re taking every precaution to keep you safe and although numbers will be limited in the Cathedral, many of our services will be livestreamed so that you can join in from home.”

As we journey through Advent to Christmas, the full programme, including ticket release dates, can be viewed at https://www.stalbanscathedral.org/Listing/Category/christmas-2020

