Enjoy Some Enchanted Evening in Harpenden at musical South Pacific

Harpenden Musical Theatre is putting on South Pacific at Harpenden Public Halls. Picture: Harpenden Musical Theatre Company. Harpenden Musical Theatre

There will be plenty of Happy Talk in Harpenden next week when musical South Pacific takes to the stage.

Harpenden Musical Theatre Company will be transporting audiences to sunnier climes as they perform the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical at Harpenden Public Halls from Tuesday, March 26.

And this year they are supporting local charity Harpenden Mencap, which celebrates its 60th year.

HMTC members have set themselves the enormous goal of raising £60,000 during 2019.

Set against the dramatic background of an idyllic South Pacific island during World War Two, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a story that is all at once hilarious, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking.

Based on the anecdotes of a real-life US Navy commander who was stationed on an island, the musical follows two intercultural love stories.

Nellie, a nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with Emile, a French plantation owner on the island who has two children from his late Polynesian wife.

At the same time, US Lieutenant Cable falls for a beautiful island native named Liat.

Both Americans find themselves struggling to reconcile their own cultural prejudices with their amorous feelings, all the while under the dark cloud of a war that is coming ever closer to their island paradise.

With classic tunes such as There Is Nothing Like A Dame, Bali Ha’i and Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair, this is Some Enchanted Evening not to be missed.

The show runs from Tuesday, March 26 to Saturday, March 30 at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on March 30.

• Tickets are available from the box office on 01582 767525 and Harpenden Public Halls website at www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk or visit www.harpendenmusicaltheatre.com