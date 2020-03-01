Advanced search

Who dares wins... SAS hero has St Albans in his sights

PUBLISHED: 13:01 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 01 March 2020

SAS hero Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham will be talking about his life and career at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

A SAS hero and bodyguard to stars such as Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise will be talking about his life and career at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

There will be an audience with SAS hero Mark 'Billy' Billingham at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

You can see An Audience with Mark 'Billy' Billingham in St Albans on Thursday, March 12.

Mark 'Billy' Billingham is TV's most experienced, highest ranking and most decorated SAS leader and sniper.

You can hear some of his great stories at The Alban Arena next week as he chats to host Mark Llewhellin.

The evening will also include a Q&A with the former SAS Sergeant Major Class 1, and bodyguard to the likes of Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and many others.

Mark joined the Parachute Regiment in 1983 and served until 1991.

He held an array of positions including Patrol Commander for operational tours in many worldwide locations and also served as a training instructor for the regiments as a military specialist.

He joined the SAS in 1991 as a mountain troop specialist and has been responsible for planning and executing strategic operations and training at the highest level in locations such as Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and Africa.

You may have seen Mark more recently on the successful SAS: Who Dares Wins series, alongside Ant Middleton and Jason Fox, putting civilians and celebrities through their paces in a gruelling recreation of the kind of training the SAS go through.

Tickets for his St Albans talk cost £25.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

