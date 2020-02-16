Advanced search

Russian musician returns to scene of St Albans festival triumph

PUBLISHED: 15:41 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 16 February 2020

Moscow-based Konstantin Volostnov will return to St Albans Cathedral on Saturday for an organ recital for the St Albans International Organ Festival

Supplied by St Albans International Organ Festival

A Russian musician will return to St Albans where he claimed a major international organ competition prize a decade ago.

Moscow-based Konstantin Volostnov will perform on Saturday, February 22 at St Albans Cathedral - the scene of his prize-winning performances at the St Albans International Organ festival back in 2009.

A little over 10 years ago, the Russian won the competition's coveted Gold Medal.

But his triumph was more extensive than simply taking home this major competition's top prize.

In addition, the jury awarded him with the Peter Hurford Bach Prize and the John Casken Composition Prize, and he was also selected by public vote for the Audience Prize.

Volostnov will give a Cathedral recital on Saturday at 5.30pm as part of the festival's ongoing series.

The varied programme will feature Fantasias by four great classical masters - JS Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, César Franck and Franz Liszt.

Entrance is free of charge, and a printed programme is included.

Donations are suggested to help fund future similar events.

