S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens set to Rip It Up in St Albans in 70s dance show

Rip It Up The 70s will star Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens. Rip It Up - supplied by Planet Earth PR

Former Strictly finalist and S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens will reach for the stars when she returns to the St Albans stage later this year in a groovy new dance show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in last year's panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in last year's panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Following her star turn in Alban Arena pantomime Cinderella last Christmas, the S Club 7 favourite has been confirmed for the cast of Rip It Up's new 70s-inspired tour.

The smash hit jukebox theatre show arrives at The Alban Arena on Saturday, October 5 for matinee and evening performances.

From the producers of Rip it Up The 50s and Rip It Up The 60s - which sold over 100,000 tickets across the UK - Rip It Up The 70s will tour the UK with a new cast in another feast of song and dance.

This new show will feature Strictly Come Dancing champion Louis Smith MBE, who returns alongside Rachel Stevens and Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton - with a further cast announcement to follow.

Louis, Rachel and Melody will sing and dance to all-time classics from the era that brought the sounds of disco, glam rock, punk, funk, new wave and reggae into the mainstream alongside bold fashion statements such as hot pants, flares, crop tops, jumpsuits, platform shoes, maxi-dresses and tartan suits.

Sweet Dreams My LA Ex singer Rachel Stevens joins the Rip It Up team having enjoyed success on Strictly Come Dancing.

Rachel and her professional dance partner, Vincent Simone, narrowly missed out lifting the Glitterball Trophy during the sixth series of Strictly, finishing as runners-up in the 2008 final.

Rachel and Vincent also achieved a then-record of 25 perfect 10s during the series, with their Rumba to Paul Weller's You Do Something To Me in week nine scoring 39 out of 40.

Rip It Up The 70s featuring Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens will visit The Alban Arena in St Albans Rip It Up The 70s featuring Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens will visit The Alban Arena in St Albans

Rip It Up will give Rachel another chance to showcase her exceptional dancing ability.

Last year's St Albans panto star said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast for Rip It Up The 70s.

"Dancing has played such an important role in my life.

"Like Louis, Strictly was one of the best experiences of my life, so I'm really looking forward to being involved in such an amazing production.

Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

"And what's not to love about the music and fashion of the '70s? It's going to so much fun."

Making her Rip It Up debut alongside Rachel is Melody Thornton, a key member of multi-platinum-selling pop juggernaut Pussycat Dolls, who sold an astonishing 70 million records worldwide.

As the youngest member of the group, Melody was affectionately given the nickname 'Baby Doll'.

But proving no one puts Baby in a corner, Melody hit the UK in January 2017 to take part in E4's smash hit Celebs Go Dating, before appearing on other hit shows, including Celebrity Juice, In Bed With Jamie and The Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens will star in Rip It Up The 70s Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens will star in Rip It Up The 70s

Melody then landed the lead role in the stage version of The Bodyguard to rave reviews, before joining the cast of the ITV flagship show Dancing on Ice in 2019, reaching the final three.

She said: "Singing, dancing, '70s pop culture and fashions are lifelong passions of mine, so I jumped at the chance to appear in Rip It Up The 70s.

"I'm excited to show UK audiences exactly what I can do.

"I can't wait to be part of what is going to be the most exhilarating show and an amazing tour with such a mind-blowing soundtrack."

Having starred in both the UK tours for Rip it Up The 50s and Rip It Up The 60s, former gymnast Louis Smith will now appear in Rip It Up The 70s.

As one of Britain's sporting superstars, he shot to fame at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 by winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse, and silver medals at both the London 2012 and Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

After the London 2012 Olympics, Louis took part in and won that year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy with his professional dance partner Flavia Cacace.

He also won the Strictly Christmas Special in 2014 with his professional dance partner Aliona Vilani.

Louis said: "Every night during the Rip It Up tours I tell people these shows are the hardest thing I have ever done - even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly.

"I'm not sure everyone believes me, but I'm telling the truth.

"But I love dancing and relish a challenge, so I am so happy to be part of the new Rip It Up The 70s show.

"I look forward to seeing everybody on the dance floor."

● Rip It Up The 70s performances in St Albans take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, October 5.

Tickets are on sale now from The Alban Arena website at www.alban-arena.co.uk

They are also available from www.ripituptheshow.com