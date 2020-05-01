St Albans singer joins contestants from The Voice UK on charity song for the NHS

Belle Noir, who appeared on The Voice UK this year, organised the charity release to raise money for NHS Charities Together Supplied by Loudbird PR on behalf of Belle Noir

A talented St Albans singer features on a charity release recorded by this year’s The Voice UK contestants to raise funds for the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Voice UK contestants have recorded Stevie Wonder song As to raise money for NHS Charities Together. The Voice UK contestants have recorded Stevie Wonder song As to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Jasmine Gur appeared on ITV show The Voice UK earlier this year with sassy vintage vocal harmony trio Belle Noir.

The group – Emily Jordan-Patrikios, Sarah Goodwin and Jasmine – were part of Olly Murs’ team on the ITV Saturday night singing contest.

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has brought the series’ live shows to a halt, Belle Noir organised the other Voice UK contestants to record a charity song in aid of the NHS.

They have recorded a cover of Stevie Wonder song As with its powerful lyrics as a way to raise spirits, spread hope and give back to the nation’s wonderful NHS.

St Albans resident Jasmine said: “We are using our voices to raise money for the NHS and NHS Charities Together because we want to recognise the brilliant work of our amazing NHS heroes.

“We [Belle Noir] specialise in close harmonies so naturally we thought this would be an amazing opportunity to get the other contestants from The Voice UK 2020 and we’re delighted with the response.”

The video for the NHS has proved popular with fans of Belle Noir, who have flooded the band’s Instagram page – bellnoirband – with good wishes.

You can watch the video via their Instagram page.

Jasmine added: “Emily from Belle Noir produced the video and came up with the arrangement, and we’ve been thrilled by the reaction so far and we hope people donate to this brilliant cause and we reach our goal of £1,000.

“Music is such a powerful and positive way to bring people together, so we thought what better way to spread the love a little further.”

On The Voice UK, Belle Noir reached the Battle Rounds of the contest.

The trio opted to join Team Olly after their performance of Feel It Still in the blind auditions was broadcast in January, when both Sir Tom Jones and the Troublemaker singer turned their red chairs.

If you enjoy the performance of As, you can donate via the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thevoiceuk2020

You can also watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25LIk9bFGLs

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.