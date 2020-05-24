Advanced search

The Shires perform Miley Cyrus track The Climb in video collaboration

PUBLISHED: 16:05 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 24 May 2020

The Shires have teamed up with King Calaway for a duet on Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb. Picture: Pip for BMG UK

The Shires have teamed up with King Calaway for a duet on Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb. Picture: Pip for BMG UK

Pip

The Shires and King Calaway have teamed up for a performance of Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb.

Lockdown hasn’t stopped the UK’s best-selling country act from making music in a special collaboration.

The Shires have performed a duet of Miley Cyrus track The Climb with King Calaway.

Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire duo Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes teamed up with the multi-national six-piece to sing the brooding power ballad.

The song has been released as part of King Calaway’s ‘Nashville House Band Series’, in which the group have teamed up with top musical acts across the globe to release collaboration video performances recorded and filmed independently of one another.

King Calaway have teamed up with The Shires for a duet on Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb. Picture: CeCe DawsonKing Calaway have teamed up with The Shires for a duet on Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb. Picture: CeCe Dawson

Ben and Crissie of The Shires, who headlined St Albans festival Meraki last summer, said: “We were so excited when the boys asked us to do a virtual collaboration as we love their voices and their fresh new sound.

The Climb is also genuinely one of our all-time favourite songs, so it really felt like the stars had aligned when they suggested it.”

Each week King Calaway and collaborator select topical or lighthearted songs in hope of bringing inspiration and levity across the world.

With no consistent musical theme, the series covers a variety of genres and decades appealing to virtually all ages and almost any musical preference.

In the past few weeks, King Calaway has quickly grown a reputation as Nashville’s ‘House Band’ despite the fact that they have been quarantined separately in different countries – Gibraltar, Scotland and the United States – and across multiple states.

King Calaway’s Simon Dumas said: “It’s so awesome getting to do a virtual collaboration with The Shires.

“I’ve been a fan of theirs for a few years now and being able to throw in our harmonies on top of their incredible voices is really cool.

“I also think they do wonders bridging the gap and bringing country music across the pond.”

The Shires added: “We’re so proud of how this has turned out and think the message of this song is so right for this challenging time we’re all in.”

Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle recently released their new album, Good Years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Smallford man, 46, dies in London Colney A414 crash

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has sadly died following a crash in London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo.

Major roads in St Albans city centre set to be closed to traffic from this week

Market Place, George Street and High Street in St Albans are set to be temporarily closed to traffic from this week.

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Smallford man, 46, dies in London Colney A414 crash

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has sadly died following a crash in London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo.

Major roads in St Albans city centre set to be closed to traffic from this week

Market Place, George Street and High Street in St Albans are set to be temporarily closed to traffic from this week.

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

The Shires perform Miley Cyrus track The Climb in video collaboration

The Shires have teamed up with King Calaway for a duet on Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb. Picture: Pip for BMG UK

The story behind the de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s Mosquito fighter-bomber

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum'’s Mosquito FB.VI undergoing restoration. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Herts Ad Sunday League: Oaks celebrate recording their 25th year in the league

Oaks FC season 1995-96: Back row: Daryl Parker (secretary), Nick Grubb, Philip Metcalfe, Rob Dew, Julian Phillips, Eddie Donoghue (player-manager), Steve Hartnup, Toby Andrews, James Lorkin, Richard Collins, David Hartnup. Front: Nick Georgiou, Jason Bailey, Matt Green,?Iain Simmonds (captain), Gary Scott, Peter Collins. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Major roads in St Albans city centre set to be closed to traffic from this week

Market Place, George Street and High Street in St Albans are set to be temporarily closed to traffic from this week.
Drive 24