The Shires perform Miley Cyrus track The Climb in video collaboration

The Shires have teamed up with King Calaway for a duet on Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb. Picture: Pip for BMG UK Pip

The Shires and King Calaway have teamed up for a performance of Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lockdown hasn’t stopped the UK’s best-selling country act from making music in a special collaboration.

The Shires have performed a duet of Miley Cyrus track The Climb with King Calaway.

Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire duo Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes teamed up with the multi-national six-piece to sing the brooding power ballad.

The song has been released as part of King Calaway’s ‘Nashville House Band Series’, in which the group have teamed up with top musical acts across the globe to release collaboration video performances recorded and filmed independently of one another.

King Calaway have teamed up with The Shires for a duet on Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb. Picture: CeCe Dawson King Calaway have teamed up with The Shires for a duet on Miley Cyrus power-ballad The Climb. Picture: CeCe Dawson

Ben and Crissie of The Shires, who headlined St Albans festival Meraki last summer, said: “We were so excited when the boys asked us to do a virtual collaboration as we love their voices and their fresh new sound.

“The Climb is also genuinely one of our all-time favourite songs, so it really felt like the stars had aligned when they suggested it.”

Each week King Calaway and collaborator select topical or lighthearted songs in hope of bringing inspiration and levity across the world.

With no consistent musical theme, the series covers a variety of genres and decades appealing to virtually all ages and almost any musical preference.

In the past few weeks, King Calaway has quickly grown a reputation as Nashville’s ‘House Band’ despite the fact that they have been quarantined separately in different countries – Gibraltar, Scotland and the United States – and across multiple states.

King Calaway’s Simon Dumas said: “It’s so awesome getting to do a virtual collaboration with The Shires.

“I’ve been a fan of theirs for a few years now and being able to throw in our harmonies on top of their incredible voices is really cool.

“I also think they do wonders bridging the gap and bringing country music across the pond.”

The Shires added: “We’re so proud of how this has turned out and think the message of this song is so right for this challenging time we’re all in.”

Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle recently released their new album, Good Years.