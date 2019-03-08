Advanced search

Raise a glass at specialist whisky festival in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:07 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 28 June 2019

A 'neat' festival for lovers of whisky is coming to St Albans for the first time.

The Summerton Club Whisky Festival will take place at The Lower Red Lion in Fishpool Street on the weekend of June 29 to June 30.

The event will give visitors and festival-goers the chance to sample a huge array of over 60 craft small batch whiskies, from all around the world.

As well as sampling fine spirits from over 15 master distillers, a host of industry experts will be on hand to guide visitors through the samples on offer.

Whiskies to be featured at the festival include one of the first single malts to be produced in London in over a century, from award-winning distillers Bimber.

Visitors are in for a real treat as Bimber will be debuting their first release of 'The London Single Malt Whisky' with special bottlings of different finishes.

As well as British distillers, there will be brands to sample from all across the globe.

One to look out for is Mackmyra, the award-winning Swedish single malt brand.

Its famous 'Moments' range is released every year and is limited to just 4,000 bottles.

Visitors to the festival will have the rare opportunity of sampling Mackmyra's latest limited-edition malt.

With the rise in popularity of Japanese whisky, the festival will be hosting three top flight Japanese brands including Hatozaki, Togouchi and Akashi.

The festival is run by The Summerton Whisky Club, a craft whisky members club which aims to share the best in international whiskies.

Club founder Daniel Humphrey said: "We're really excited to unveil so many top-quality whisky brands and where better to try these great tipples than in a lovely old 17th century pub in St Albans.

"Whether you are new to whisky or a seasoned connoisseur, the festival will provide a rare insight into some truly great whiskies from around the world.

"Learn about the distilling process and enjoy a great time with the experts."

The festival will be open from 1pm to 5pm on both Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

Tickets are priced at £25 per day or £45 for a weekend ticket.

The price includes all you can drink samples of the delicious whiskies on offer as well as the opportunity to purchase these rare whiskies at a discount price.

Tickets for The Summerton Whisky Festival are now available to purchase online at https://www.summertonclub.com/whisky-festival/

