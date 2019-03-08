Advanced search

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

PUBLISHED: 13:50 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 09 June 2019

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

Supplied by Loudbird PR / Pub in the Park

Celebrity chef James Martin has been added to the mouth-watering Pub in the Park line-up set for St Albans this summer.

James Martin has been confirmed for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park

Michelin-starred chef and pub proprietor Tom Kerridge brings his fabulous food and music feast to Verulamium Park for the first time from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

Music acts will rock the main stage throughout each session, with evening headline sets from Tom Odell, Razorlight and Will Young over the weekend.

There will also be performances from Scouting For Girls, Connected stars Stereo MC's, The Christians, Toploader and The Rifles among others.

As well as the music, there will be pop-up pubs serving the finest grub for festival-goers.

Angela Hartnett will appear at Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park in St Albans.

Organisers of PITP have now added a number of popular TV chefs to the St Albans menu.

Joining the foodie extravaganza will be James Martin, Matt Tebbutt and Angela Hartnett, with St Albans' Phil Thompson doing demo sessions, too.

Heading the latest additions is James Martin, who hosts Saturday Morning with James Martin on ITV.

He will be demonstrating his cooking skills by bringing his signature dishes to life at the Friday session.

Jodie Kidd will be appearing at Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park in St Albans

Matt Tebbutt, who hosts Saturday Kitchen on BBC One, will be demonstrating his at Sunday's session.

Jodie Kidd, the model and chef who also runs successful gastropub restaurant The Half Moon Kirdford, will also be at St Albans, while Phil Thompson will be demonstrating at the Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon sessions.

The pop-up pub and restaurant line-up for the three-day festival includes Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurant, such Tom Kerridge's The Hand & Flowers, Atul Kochhar's Hawkyns, Tim Allen's Flitch of Bacon, as well as St Albans' own Dylans Kings Arms, and Thompson St Albans.

Each will be serving mouth-watering tasting dishes which show off their signature style.

Matt Tebbutt will appear at Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Pub in the Park

There will also be plenty of bars serving drinks from cocktails to craft beer, and chef demos, masterclasses, tastings as well as plenty of shopping opportunities from artisans and lifestyle brands.

Georgina Fifield, show manager for Pub in the Park, said: "We're thrilled with St Albans' response to Pub in the Park.

"Saturday tickets have sold out, but there are still tickets available to join us at all of our other sessions.

"We can't wait to see you all at Verulamium Park in September!"

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park in Marlow

All food dishes are priced at £5 each.

The dishes from St Albans' Dylans Kings Arms are crisp lamb shoulder and aged feta scrumpet with green sauce, and red wine braised ox cheek taco, Tunworth cheese, walnut, and crispy onions.

The Saturday sessions have completely sold out, but there is still availability for Friday and Sunday in St Albans.

Tickets are available at http://pubintheparkuk.com

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park in Marlow. Picture: Will Bailey

