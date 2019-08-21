Advanced search

Gin and Prosecco Festival coming to St Albans

21 August, 2019 - 18:06
You can enjoy a glass of gin at the St Albans Gin & Prosecco Festival 2019 at The Alban Arena. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cheers! A festival for lovers of gin and Prosecco is coming to St Albans next month.

The Gin & Prosecco Festival 2019 takes place at The Alban Arena on Saturday, September 14.

There will be two sessions for fans of fizz, with over 30 different types of gin and Prosecco from a wide range of suppliers.

Plenty of distillers will be on hand to tell you about their gins and hand out samples.

There will be an afternoon session from 1.30pm to 5.30pm, and an evening session from 6.30pm to 10.30pm - both with plenty of live entertainment from St Albans-based Number 7 Band, gourmet food from Sainlo events, and treats from The Pudding Stop.

General admission is £15.50 and includes one drink token and one take home gin glass.

VIP tickets are £29.50 with the price including four drink tokens, a take home gin glass and one VIP goody bag.

For more details and to buy tickets, visit www.ginandproseccofestivals.com or www.alban-arena.co.uk

