Pub in the Park music line-up announced for St Albans festival

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

The first live acts appearing at Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival in St Albans have been announced with the line-up including chart-toppers Will Young and Razorlight.

The award-winning celebrity chef’s food and music festival will take place at Verulamium Park from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

“We’re looking forward to coming to St Albans very, very much,“ said Tom, who can currently be seen on BBC Two in Tom Kerridge’s Fresh Start.

Organisers have now confirmed some of the bands appearing at the fabulous foodie and music celebration.

Tom said: “This year we’ve definitely got coming to you guys The Rifles, we’ve got the Stereo MC’s, we’ve got Razorlight and Will Young.

“So the festival’s got Michelin-starred chefs, great bands, brilliant food... what more could you want?”

Dancing in the Moonlight hit makers Toploader will headline the Saturday afternoon session.

Razorlight, who topped the UK charts in 2006 with hit single America, will headline the Saturday night with support from Stereo MC’s.

The Christians will headline the Sunday afternoon slot at the festival.

The Sunday night Pub in the Park 2019 line-up will be headlined by Will Young.

The chart-topping Leave Right Now singer will be supported by Tom Kerridge’s good mates The Rifles.

The Friday headliner is still be to be announced, but support will come from She’s So Lovely stars Scouting for Girls.

Tickets go on sale on February 1, but to avoid missing out on the festival, sign up to the newsletter now to get access to the pre-sale on January 31.

As well as live music, Pub in the Park will play host to a selection of top pubs and restaurants, and cookery demonstrations from leading chefs.

Among the pubs and restaurants lined up for St Albans are Café Spice Namaste, Hawkyns, The Hardwick, Café Murano, Tim Allen’s Flitch of Bacon and The Half Moon Kirdford.

Tom Kerridge has also enlisted his own Marlow pub, the two Michelin-starred The Hand & Flowers, as headliner on site at every location of the tour.

As well as St Albans in September, Pub in the Park 2019 will visit Marlow, Bath, Warwick, Roundhay Park in Yorkshire, Knutsford, Tunbridge Wells and Chiswick this summer.

Tickets for the eight Pub in the Park festivals taking place around the country will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 1.

However, sign up now to the Pub in the Park newsletter to gain access to the ticket pre-sale from Thursday, January 31.

• For priority booking, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at http://pubintheparkuk.com