New Pub in the Park dates announced but St Albans festival stays the same

Tom Kerridge has rearranged this year's Pub in the Park dates due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak Striking Places Limited

Organisers of Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival have had to reschedule this summer’s tour but the St Albans event will go ahead on the original dates as planned.

The fabulous food and music festival is due to visit St Albans for a second time in September.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge announced on Tuesday the decision to reschedule this year’s Pub in the Park summer tour following advice and in the interest of everyone’s health, wellbeing and confidence.

The Pub in the Park 2020 tour will now run from mid-August.

Despite having to rearrange festival dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kerridge and his chef mates will still visit Verulamium Park on the original dates – from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13.

Kerridge said: “We would like to thank the chefs, restaurants, venues, local authorities, artists and many of our other contributors who have shown their unwavering support of Pub in the Park to enable us to rearrange our plans.

“In the meantime, we want you all to keep healthy and look after each other.”

The vast majority of the music, including headline acts, chef and restaurant line-up, will remain the same across the tour.

Any minor alterations will be announced in due course.

Chef Tom Kerridge will return to St Albans with food festival Pub in the Park. Picture: Supplied by Switched On Comms Chef Tom Kerridge will return to St Albans with food festival Pub in the Park. Picture: Supplied by Switched On Comms

The St Albans music line-up is scheduled to feature a DJ set from Basement Jaxx on the Friday night.

Lightning Seeds will headline the Saturday afternoon session, with All Saints topping the bill later that evening.

The Sunday afternoon musical entertainment will be provided by Reef and Gabrielle, with more acts to be announced across the weekend.

The revised schedule of the Pub in the Park 2020 tour is:

• Chichester, venue TBC, August 14-16.

• Tunbridge Wells, Dunorlan Park, August 21-23.

• Chiswick, Chiswick House & Gardens, September 4-6.

• St Albans, Verulamium Park, September 11-13.

• Bath, Royal Victoria Park, September 18-20.

• Warwick, St Nicholas Park, September 18-20.

• Marlow, Higginson Park, September 25-27.

• Dulwich – dates & venue TBC.

TICKET INFO

All ticket holders to venues with a change of date will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new dates.

Anyone who can no longer make their rescheduled date can swap their tickets for another day and/or location subject to capacity or transfer to next year.

If you are unable to attend, a refund will be processed.

For more ticketing information, visitors are asked to visit the FAQs section of the event website www.pubintheparkuk.com, but any specific ticket queries should be sent by email at tickets@pubintheparkuk.com.