Author Liana Wall’s wish comes true as her first book is successfully published

Liana Wall and her new book, Believe and You Shall Find Liana Wall

A multi-talented St Albans performer is celebrating the success of her first children’s book promoting positivity and encouragement.

Liana Wall's book, Believe and You Shall Find, is available in as a special Magical Christmas Gift Box Liana Wall's book, Believe and You Shall Find, is available in as a special Magical Christmas Gift Box

Former St Albans dance studio owner, pop singer and TV presenter Liana Wall has branched out into writing.

Her debut book in her The Wishing Well Collection, Believe and You Shall Find, was published earlier in the year.

The magical fairy book was due to officially launch on Amazon on September 1, after a ‘pre-order for Kindle only’ period during August.

However, the online retailer put the book on sale straight away, throwing Liana’s promotional plans into confusion.

Liana Wall holding children's book Believe and You Shall Find, the first book in her The Wishing Well Collection. Liana Wall holding children's book Believe and You Shall Find, the first book in her The Wishing Well Collection.

“People were already receiving their copies, even before I received my main author’s copy,” Liana said.

“Since the end of August, the book has gone from strength to strength with 5-star reviews across the board of the stores including Amazon, Goodreads, etc, and it is also available at Waterstones, which is incredible!

“It’s one of those moments in life that you are so grateful and blessed, as reminiscing back to 2015 when I started to write these tales, these stories were my comfort and way of finding my positivity and strength once again following hard times.”

The perfect bedtime read for ages five to 11 years, the children’s book includes six stories about five fairy princesses – Sparkle, Glitter, Tinsel, Twinkle and Glow – who live in a wondrous place called Enchandream Wood.

The Magical Christmas Gift Box for Liana Wall's book Believe and You Shall Find. The Magical Christmas Gift Box for Liana Wall's book Believe and You Shall Find.

These fairies all undergo situations in order to receive their magical fairy powers by the queen of the fairies, Selina.

Each fairy, with their own unique colour and magic spell to say, provide hope, courage, love, truth and dreams to Enchandream – and to the reader.

Liana said: “There is a beautiful and captivating meaning behind each story that will leave the reader filled with inspiration, love and encouragement.

“It also helps you find your inner strength, leaving you with a feeling that you can achieve anything.

Liana Wall's children's book Believe and You Shall Find. Liana Wall's children's book Believe and You Shall Find.

“My aim with this book is to motivate and uplift the reader.

“No matter what the situation in life that confronts you, as long as you believe then you will find hope, courage, love, truth and dreams.”

For Christmas, Liana is offering a limited edition magical festive gift box including a signed copy of the book, a candle in the colour of your favourite fairy from the book, a magic glitter wish pot, a bookmark to match the book, and a voucher for 10 per cent off the sequel, which is released next year.

Visit www.thewishingwellcollection.com/shop for more details.

Liana Wall's children's book Believe and You Shall Find. Liana Wall's children's book Believe and You Shall Find.