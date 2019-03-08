Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Graphic Novel Review: Venom: The Abyss

PUBLISHED: 14:36 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 05 July 2019

Venom: The Abyss

Venom: The Abyss

Archant

(Panini Books)

Buried secrets from Eddie Brock's past continue to be unearthed from the graves of memory, as he continues to realise just how much of an influence his alien symbiote has had over his perceptions of yesteryear.

In the wake of his devastating encounter with Knull, which has left the Venom creature brain dead and unresponsive to communication, Eddie finds himself at the mercy of the Maker, the Ultimate Universe's twisted version of Mr Fantastic.

You may also want to watch:

The Maker explains that the only way to restore Venom is to connect it to the symbiote hive mind using its remnants left in the deceased body of former host Flash Thompson, a man Brock considered to be the closest thing to a brother he has ever known, so the desecration of his final resting place is bound to leave a sour taste in his mouth.

During the course of a physically and mentally gruelling interrogation, Eddie also discovers that the symbiote has been proactively deleting his bad memories, so not only were the events of his childhood traumas dramatically different from how he had originally perceived, but he soon realises his father eventually remarried and had a young child named Dylan.

Eventually escaping from his brutal jailer, he realises his restored freedom doesn't bring any sense of salvation, so Brock returns to his family home in San Francisco and a reluctant reunion with his abusive father, where he discovers that blood runs much deeper between him and Dylan than he previously expected…

Effectively given carte blanche with the symbiote and its host, current writer Donny Cates is succeeding in crafting a renaissance for the character which strips away unnecessary baggage, adds multiple layers of newfound depth, and leaves the reader hungry for more. It's a tour de force the likes of which Venom has rarely experienced in his long history, and he comes away all the more entertaining as a result.

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

24th annual Highland Gathering coming to Harpenden

Wight Hot Pipes.

Fourth director in a year resigns from region’s ambulance trust

Lindsey Stafford-Scott, who has resigned from the East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: UEA

Graphic Novel Review: Marvel Platinum: The Definitive X-Men Redux; X-Men: Phoenix Endsong

Marvel Platinum: The Definitive X-Men Redux

Graphic Novel Review: Secret Agent Deadpool/Black Panther Vs Deadpool

Secret Agent Deadpool

Graphic Novel Review: Venom: The Abyss

Venom: The Abyss
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists