Advanced search

Get a personalised letter from Santa

Graphic Novel Review: Lovecraft by INJ Culbard

PUBLISHED: 12:22 07 December 2018

Lovecraft

Lovecraft

Archant

(SelfMadeHero)

Dark, slithering horrors lurking in impossible cities dating back into the mists of pre-history, forbidden tomes hidden on the cobwebbed shelves of Miskatonic University, resurrected necromancers engaged in horrific rituals, foolhardy expeditions to uncharted regions of the Earth…

All of HP Lovecraft’s familiar tropes appear in the pages of this bumper volume of graphic novel adaptations, presented with a fantastic blending of realism and the bizarre by award-winning artist INJ Culbard.

Included here are four tales: The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath reveals Randolph Carter’s search through dreamscapes for a majestic sunset city; The Case of Charles Dexter Ward is a chilling account of the events leading to the escape of a dangerous inmate from a Rhode Island asylum; At The Mountains Of Madness reveals the shocking secrets of a lost civilisation deep within Antarctica; and The Shadow Out of Time explores why a university professor lost five years of his life to another personality.

This quartet of Lovecraft classics serve as a perfect introduction to the Cthulhu Mythos, his shared universe of ancient powerful deities from space who once ruled the Earth, and his own cosmic attitude, namely that we live in a purposeless, mechanical and uncaring universe.

A decidedly old-fashioned writer even in the early 1900s, with an unnecessary tendency towards exposition, Lovecraft’s work has been described as verbose, dense and over-complicated, and can leave the reader feeling suffocated by his over-use of adjectives.

Wielding his editor’s scalpel with skill, Culbard strips away much of the author’s clunky and cumbersome prose to focus on his gift for engaging narrative, while also bringing in some much-needed dialogue, something often absent from Lovecraft’s books.

He maintains the mood and atmosphere through a limited colour palette, heavy use of shadow, and by only hinting at some of the unspeakable horrors which are lurking in these pages, while also keeping that sense of humanity’s insignificance against far older, far more intelligent creatures from times and places beyond our comprehension.

With a cinematic quality to his ligne claire drawings (as made famous by Hergé’s Tintin), Culbard stays true to the spirit of these stories while also putting his own stamp on them, and ensures the overall experience is one to be savoured.

More news stories

Welwyn Garden City man wanted over assault

11:36 Nina Morgan
Jonathon Robinson, of Welwyn Garden City, is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

A Welwyn Garden City man, who has links to St Albans, is wanted by police in connection with an assault.

Meraki Christmas Festival receives planning permission from St Albans district council

10:53 Fraser Whieldon
Visitors to the St Albans Christmas Market in the Vintry Gardens. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Meraki Christmas Festival has been given planning permission by St Albans district council.

St Albans nightclub appeal backed by Love Island star

09:06 Fraser Whieldon
Club Batchwood is taking part in the 'Give A Kid A Quid' award. Picture: Danny Loo.

A Love Island star is backing a charity appeal being run by a St Albans nightclub.

Anti-noise campaigners urge Luton Airport to stall expansion

07:00 Anne Suslak
A Wizz Air plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Campaigners from St Albans are calling on the Government to take action after Luton Airport “stalled” in its efforts to reduce noise disturbance from aircraft.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

Chef Tom Kerridge to bring food festival to St Albans

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy