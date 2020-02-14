Graphic Novel Review: Dead Man Logan: Welcome Back, Logan

(Panini Books)

The end is nigh. After seven years away from home (but just months in his own personal timeline), "Old Man" Logan has returned to the Wastelands of an alternative future America to die.

The adamantium in his body is slowly poisoning him, his healing factor is failing, and all he wants is to reach the resting place of his family, murdered long ago by the vicious Hulk Clan.

But things are never easy, and his journey across this dystopian world is met with constant opposition from gangs determined to bring an end to the most dangerous man alive.

Teaming up with Danielle Cage, the daughter of Power Man and Jessica Jones, and the young son of Bruce Banner, a prepubescent, gamma-spawned "Kid Hulk".

His final battle will reunite him with the mutant genius Forge, whose alternative version succeeded in returning Logan to his own reality and time, and his arch enemy Sabretooth, and culminate in the resurrection of a hero long since lost from this universe...

Continuing the apocalyptic Western vibe of the original Old Man Logan series from Mark Millar and Steve McNiven - with the retired gunslinger (clawpopper?) coming out of retirement to seek revenge for unspeakable crimes - the journey which unfolds here is very much a coda to that seen in the character's debut.

Yet while this is the end of one chapter in the story of the Wastelands, it also heralds the beginning of another...

It's not often you get the opportunity to read the entire narrative of a Marvel Comics character, even one who is effectively a spin-off from the mainstream Wolverine, and this volume unquestionably provides a fitting finale to the long-running saga.