Advanced search

Graphic Novel Review: Captain America: Captain of Nothing

PUBLISHED: 10:29 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 22 November 2019

Captain America: Captain of Nothing

Captain America: Captain of Nothing

Archant

(Panini Books)

Framed, disgraced and jailed, Steve Rogers finds himself on the wrong side of the law after being falsely accused of murdering General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, but should he face justice or become a fugitive to clear his name?

You may also want to watch:

Recognising that this is not the first time Rogers has found himself working in direct opposition to the US government, and playing on political tensions under the current administration, writer Ta-Nehisi Coates crafts a narrative which seeks to redefine the role of "Captain America" in the era of false news, media manipulation and despotism at the very heart of government.

"This is the world they wanted," he warns, recognising that the fundamental values which he claims to represent, democracy and the will of the people, resulted in the United States being taken over by a corrupt, right-wing power (in the comics Hydra, but with plenty of parallels here to Trump's America).

The main thrust of this particular volume focuses on Rogers' imprisonment, and unfortunately plays out like all-too-many prison dramas, with predictable narrative beats and few surprises. His eventual escape alongside the Daughters of Liberty - a covert alliance of superhero women - is far from the end of Coates' story, as Steve retires his costume and shield to tackle the conspiracy at the heart of his downfall.

Coates has an excellent grasp on the character and motivations of Captain America, and is weaving what is shaping up to be an intriguing run by drawing on contemporary issues and using them as the inspiration for a thought-provoking commentary. Highly recommended.

Most Read

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

Travellers allowed to permanently set up home in Colney Heath

Nuckies Farm, Coursers Road, Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Most Read

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

Travellers allowed to permanently set up home in Colney Heath

Nuckies Farm, Coursers Road, Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

It’s OK To Say: St Albans pub’s first Well Being Week is a huge success

Lottie Stringer from Hector's House and Richard Batchelar, general manager of The Beech House, with Stacey Turner from It's OK To Say.

Police warning after rise in Hertfordshire keyless car thefts

Police have reported a rise in keyless car thefts across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Graphic Novel Review: The Immortal Hulk Omnibus

The Immortal Hulk Omnibus

Graphic Novel Review: War of the Realms

War of the Realms

Graphic Novel Review: Spider-Man/Deadpool: Eventpool/Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Omnibus

Spider-man/Deadpool: Eventpool
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists