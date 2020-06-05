Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate. Striking Places Limited

Drive-in cinema and comedy with a tasty foodie twist from Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park team is coming to a venue near St Albans next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pub in the Park and Tom Kerridge have been working behind the scenes to bring you the ultimate drive-in theatre experience – with a delicious twist.

Drive & Dine Theatre will be screening classic movies, blockbusters and award-winning films at the Luton Hoo Estate, north of Harpenden, from Tuesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 12.

Reigniting the glory days of drive-in cinema screenings, guests will be able to choose from an impressive selection of family films, while tucking into an exclusive menu curated by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge – all for you to enjoy with members of your household, in the comfort and safety of your own car.

Tom Kerridge said: “I am so excited to announce a great new event created to have a load of fun in a way that is safely suited to current times.

Drive & Dine Theatre is a new experience from the creators of the Pub in the Park Festival Tour. Drive & Dine Theatre is a new experience from the creators of the Pub in the Park Festival Tour.

“Come and eat some good grub, catch some quality movies, and make some new memories with your loved ones. It’s the perfect trip out of the house!”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 10 at 10am, and there are limited spaces available.

Films on offer at Luton Hoo include recent blockbusters 1917 and Knives Out, family favourites The BFG and Aladdin, and drive-in classics Grease, Back to the Future and Jaws.

Alongside a fantastic line-up of movies, you will be able to book exclusive stand-up sessions from Mark Watson’s Carpool Comedy Club.

Luton Hoo. Luton Hoo.

With personal speaker systems provided for each car, and food served straight to your parking bay, you simply need to pull up, sit back and enjoy the show on the world’s largest mobile HD LED screen.

Drive-in entertainment is selling out all across Europe for good reason – it’s the best way to have some fun while the country slowly resumes everyday activities.

Tom Kerridge said: “The Pub in the Park team have been working with our restaurants, producers and the authorities to be able to deliver quality food and drink events that put social distancing and safety as top priority in this most challenging year.

“The Drive & Dine Theatre is the first of these. We will also be announcing more details of our plans for our August and September events in the next couple of weeks.

Luton Hoo Luton Hoo

“Thanks for your patience and so much kindness. For the moment maybe see you at The Drive In...”

As well as the movies, Taskmaster favourite, Edinburgh Fringe legend and scrawny comic innovator Mark Watson invites you to the very first Carpool Comedy Club.

Mark will be teaming up with a selection of the best comics in the UK for the ultimate drive-in comedy tour.

This will take place on Fridays and Saturdays of the Drive & Dine tour across its eight venues, with the line-up to be announced soon.

Luton Hoo Luton Hoo

The Luton Hoo movie line-up is:

• Tuesday, July 7, 7pm

La La Land (12A)

Luton Hoo Luton Hoo

• Wednesday, July 8, 7pm

Jaws (12A)

• Thursday, July 9, 6pm

Grease (PG)

• Thursday, July 9, 9pm

1917 (15)

• Friday, July 10, 6pm

Le Mans 66 (12A)

• Friday, July 10, 9pm

Knives Out (12A)

• Saturday, July 11, 11.30am

Aladdin (PG)

• Saturday, July 11, 2.30pm

Mamma Mia (PG)

• Sunday, July 12, 11.30am

The BFG (PG)

• Sunday, July 12, 2.30pm

Back To The Future (PG)

To keep hungry audiences happy, chef Tom Kerridge has curated a top-notch menu, with delicious mains, snacks and desserts inspired by the best of old-school American drive-in servings.

Kerridge’s Drive & Dine menu includes something for everyone, with dishes on offer including ‘That’ Bacon Cheeseburger with maple cured bacon, chicken tikka masala, five bean chilli vegan burrito, and also picnic boxes suitable for adults or children.

Tasty desserts are also available, with an incredible TKO biscuit cheesecake or Millionaires chocolate pot set to be your new favourite cinema treat. Plus you can choose from a great selection of drinks.

Drive & Dine is suitable for all ages, with both daytime and evening viewings.

To comply with Government regulations and ensure a risk-free environment, cars will be spaced out, all staff will wear protective face wear and gloves, food and drink will be served through contactless delivery methods, and tickets will be sent electronically and checked from a distance.

Each screening costs £17.50 for adults and between £5.50 and £7.50 for children.

Food options range from £4 to £15.

For more information, visit www.driveanddinetheatre.com

Drive & Dine Theatre will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

• St Albans: 7th-12th July 2020 at Luton Hoo Estate

• Bath: 7th-12th July 2020 at Bath Racecourse

• Marlow: 14th-19th July 2020 at Henley Showground

• Tunbridge Wells: 14th-19th July 2020 at Hever Castle

• Chichester: 21st-26th July 2020 at Chichester College

• Warwick: 21st-26th July 2020 at Warwick Racecourse

• West London: 28th July – 2nd August 2020 at Syon Park

• South London: 28th July – 2nd August 2020 at Selhurst Park Stadium.

Tickets to screenings go on sale on June 10.

All tour locations are subject to license and appropriate approval during these unprecedented times.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday. There will be limited spaces, so be quick!