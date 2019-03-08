Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Review: Macbeth at Roman Theatre has 'originality, passion and polish'

PUBLISHED: 13:23 10 July 2019

Madeleine Burton reviews Macbeth at the Roman Theatre Festival in St Albans.

Placing the witches at the heart of the story of Macbeth has resulted in a spellbinding outdoor production by St Albans-based theatre company OVO.

First performed at the Maltings Arts Theatre last October, OVO has revived Macbeth at the Roman Theatre at Verulamium this week as the final production in its month-long Roman Theatre Festival.

And the scale of the surroundings, the use of a revolving stage and the magic of the outdoors combine to produce a production that OVO should be immensely proud of.

Directed by OVO's co-founder and artistic director Adam Nichols, it has all the features associated with the theatre company - originality, passion and polish.

As well as superb performances by the leading characters, it has taken the unusual step of keeping the three witches to the fore throughout.

As well as being the portents of Macbeth's fate, they take the minor roles including the drunken porter and the murderers of both Banquo and Macduff's wife and family.

Very much in spirit mould, their groaning and distortions beg the question of whether they are driving Macbeth to his fate or are merely horrified observers.

Faith Turner, Emma Watson and Georgia Fensome in the roles are spectacular, knowing just when to unfold themselves into the action from the three gantries or keep still and watchful.

They are the perfect foil for Andrew Margerison's Macbeth, who masterfully handles the thane's moral weakness in the face of the glittering prospect of becoming king.

Jane Withers is his match as Lady Macbeth, a woman whose collapse is even more spectacular than her husband's.

Her dramatic soliloquy as her mental state fails, 'Out damn spot', is intensely moving.

OVO use the old Roman theatre to the full with a revolving stage in the centre from which the witches appear and disappear and the rim for the famous scene where Birnam Wood comes to Dunsinane.

Performances start at 8.30pm, a lateness of hour which means that night falls as Macbeth's thoughts get darker and darker.

OVO's Macbeth demonstrates that while plays such as A Midsummer Night's Dream and As You Like It are always going to be the most popular for outdoor productions, even Shakespeare's great tragedies have their place in the open air.

Macbeth runs until Saturday, July 13 but most performances are sold out.

Visit http://romantheatre.org.uk/ for more about OVO's first Roman Theatre Festival and www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo to book tickets.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Review: Macbeth at Roman Theatre has ‘originality, passion and polish’

Successful Herts Ad appeal: St Albans charity shop traces owner of accidentally donated sentimental photographs

These pictures were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Win number two for St Albans City at Ware as pre-season continues

James Kaloczi stabs home St Albans City's first goal in the 3-2 pre-season friendly win at Ware. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

Mixed bag for St Albans Striders at the final round of the Midweek League

St Albans Striders’ Ian Hirth at the Zermatt Ultra Marathon.

St Albans Centurions defy injury crisis with heroic performance at St Ives

St Albans Centurions' Josh Lawrence hits the line against St Ives. Picture: DARRYL BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists