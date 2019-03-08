Advanced search

Toyah Willcox to play St Albans concert

PUBLISHED: 14:40 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 23 September 2019

Toyah will be appearing in concert at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Toyah will be appearing in concert at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied by The Alban Arena

supplied by The Alban Arena

Singer Toyah Willcox will be appearing live concert in St Albans next week.

Toyah will be appearing in concert at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

From punk princess to cult stage and screen actress, Toyah is a uniquely gifted performer.

Charismatic, outspoken and impossible to categorise, she is one of Britain's iconic household names - an award-winning rock legend as well as a much-loved actress and music composer.

Best known musically for 1980s hits It's a Mystery, Thunder in the Mountains and I Want to Be Free, you can see Toyah live at The Alban Arena on Wednesday, October 2 at 8pm.

In a career spanning more than 40 years, Toyah has amassed 13 top 40 singles, recorded 24 albums, written two books, appeared in over 40 stage plays, acted in 20 feature films, including Mod classic Quadrophenia, and presented such diverse television programmes as The Good Sex Guide Late and Songs Of Praise.

Her TV appearances include parts in Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Casualty.

She will be appearing live at the Arena with her full electric band, exploring her classic back catalogue.

The year marks the 40th anniversary of Toyah's first single and studio album in 1979, and her St Albans concert will be a celebratory retrospective including hit singles, album classics and fan favourites.

Tickets cost £22.

For tickets, call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

