Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The Zoots bring the Sounds of the 60s to Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 14:24 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 19 June 2019

The Zoots will bring the Sounds of the 60s to Harpenden Public Halls. Picture: Graham Huntley

The Zoots will bring the Sounds of the 60s to Harpenden Public Halls. Picture: Graham Huntley

Graham Huntley 2018

There will be a special Harpenden homecoming show for members of The Zoots this week.

The Zoots bring their smash hit Sounds of the 60s show to Harpenden Public Halls on Thursday, June 20.

The covers band have played to audiences in more than 30 countries.

Yet, according to the band, their greatest challenge comes tomorrow night when they perform in Harpenden.

Lead signer Jamie Goddard is nervous about playing The Zoots' hit show at the place he grew up in.

He said: "The Zoots have played in front of audiences on four continents, from Israel to Italy, Havana to Venice, Barcelona to Montego Bay - but there's something especially nerve-wracking about playing to a British crowd!"

Backing singer and lead percussionist Harriet Lowther added: "It will be very special for us to play in Hertfordshire, with lots of childhood memories for all of us.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope to bring back some lovely memories for us and more importantly, the people coming to the show.

"Nostalgia is important to us and love to keep those memories alive!"

The two-hour show features 50 songs from the 1960s including hits from The Beatles, the Small Faces, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, The Who and more.

Tickets cost £18 and available from the box office 01582 762880 or online at www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Striders keep the pressure up at the top of the Midweek Road Race League

St Albans Striders' Anna Buckingham at the finish of the Ridgeway Relay Race at Ivinghoe.

The Zoots bring the Sounds of the 60s to Harpenden

The Zoots will bring the Sounds of the 60s to Harpenden Public Halls. Picture: Graham Huntley

Summer street party to be held in St Albans city centre

St Albans Street Festival is taking place in the city centre on Sunday, June 23. Picture: St Albans Council

Teenager arrested after woman allegedly attacked in St Albans

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested.

St Albans Podcast: Find out about 10th annual festival in tribute to entrepreneur

What's on the St Albans Podcast for June 19? Picture: Danny Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists