The Zoots bring the Sounds of the 60s to Harpenden

The Zoots will bring the Sounds of the 60s to Harpenden Public Halls. Picture: Graham Huntley Graham Huntley 2018

There will be a special Harpenden homecoming show for members of The Zoots this week.

The Zoots bring their smash hit Sounds of the 60s show to Harpenden Public Halls on Thursday, June 20.

The covers band have played to audiences in more than 30 countries.

Yet, according to the band, their greatest challenge comes tomorrow night when they perform in Harpenden.

Lead signer Jamie Goddard is nervous about playing The Zoots' hit show at the place he grew up in.

He said: "The Zoots have played in front of audiences on four continents, from Israel to Italy, Havana to Venice, Barcelona to Montego Bay - but there's something especially nerve-wracking about playing to a British crowd!"

Backing singer and lead percussionist Harriet Lowther added: "It will be very special for us to play in Hertfordshire, with lots of childhood memories for all of us.

"We hope to bring back some lovely memories for us and more importantly, the people coming to the show.

"Nostalgia is important to us and love to keep those memories alive!"

The two-hour show features 50 songs from the 1960s including hits from The Beatles, the Small Faces, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, The Who and more.

Tickets cost £18 and available from the box office 01582 762880 or online at www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk