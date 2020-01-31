The Zombies add second Harpenden concert date

Legendary St Albans rock band The Zombies have announced a second Hertfordshire homecoming concert in Harpenden.

Due to overwhelming demand, The Zombies have added a second date at Harpenden Public Halls in May.

The She's Not There band have added a show on Thursday, May 14 to their forthcoming concert schedule.

Tickets for the latest The Invaders Return Tour - Celebrating the Hall of Fame on Our Side of the Pond gig are on sale now, priced £27.50.

There are very limited seats available for The Zombies' previously announced concert in Harpenden on Friday, May 15.

The shows form part of a tour to celebrate the hugely influential band's long-awaited induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Zombies played a key part in the soundtrack to the '60s British Invasion, with hits including She's Not There, Tell Her No and Time of the Season.

The band's journey started in April 1961 in St Albans when all five original members of the group - Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, Hugh Grundy, Chris White and Hatfield singer Colin Blunstone - met at the Blacksmiths Arms pub and went on to The Pioneer Club, where they had their very first rehearsal.

They later won a local music competition, where the prize was to record a song.

That track, single She's Not There in 1964, changed their lives forever.

Led by founding members, vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent, alongside Steve Rodford on drums, guitarist Tom Toomey, and Søren Koch on bass, The Zombies returned to the Billboard chart in 2015 with album Still Got That Hunger.

Last year they were finally voted by the public into the Hall of Fame, joining Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, and Roxy Music in the class of 2019.

That ceremony took place 50 years to the day that their classic Time of the Season first hit number one in the US charts.

The band's live performances, described by Rolling Stone as "absolutely triumphant", take fans on a journey from their early 1960s singles She's Not There and Tell Her No, their 1968 masterpiece Odessey & Oracle, and favourites from the post-Zombies careers of Colin Blunstone and Argent.

Seated tickets for their Harpenden Public Halls gig can be purchased at www.harpendenhalls.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01582 767525.