Advanced search

Get a personalised letter from Santa

The Stylistics to bring some Philly soul to St Albans

26 November, 2018 - 11:54
The Stylisitics will appear live at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

The Stylisitics will appear live at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Supplied by The Alban Arena

You can join The Stylistics on their 50th anniversary tour in St Albans this week.

Enjoy the velvet smooth vocals of the legendary Philadelphia soul group at The Alban Arena on Thursday, November 29.

Expect to hear classics such as the Grammy nominated You Make Me Feel Brand New plus Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love) and Betcha by Golly, Wow among others.

Although the group’s line-up has changed over the years, original members Airrion Love and Herb Murrell are still singing with The Stylistics alongside Jason Sharp and newest member Barrington ‘Bo’ Henderson, who was lead singer of The Temptations from 1998 to 2003.

The Stylistics were formed in Philadelphia in the 1960s from two groups, The Percussions and The Monarchs.

When members from each group were drafted or went on to further their education, the remaining members under the guidance of their English teacher, Beverly Hamilton, joined forces and changed the name to The Stylistics.

Tickets for their St Albans concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £28.50 and £26.

• Call the Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans Clock Tower rescued from decay

09:27 Fraser Whieldon
The Clock Tower projection on the evening of the St Albans Christmas lights switch on. Picture: BID.

St Albans Clock Tower has undergone repair work to remedy decay in the mortar.

Elderly people in Cottonmill left isolated without vital Sunday bus service

07:00 Franki Berry
The S4 and S5 bus timetable. Picture: Margaret Giddings

Elderly people are being left isolated and unable to join community events because they live in certain areas of St Albans not serviced by buses on a Sunday.

Santa Claus flying in to meet Wheathampstead children

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
Santa tour around Wheathampstead. Picture: Rotary in Harpenden

Father Christmas is about to fly into Wheathampstead to meet all the children of the village.

Work starts on £3.2million new hangar project at de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Yesterday, 15:00 Alan Davies
Hertsmere mayor Brenda Batten with de Havilland Aircraft Museum chairman Alan Brackley, centre, and museum curator Alistair Hodgson, in front of a large image of what the new hangar will look like. Picture: DHAM.

A £3.2million project to build a new hangar at an aircraft museum preserving de Havilland’s aviation heritage has been given civic approval.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Elderly people in Cottonmill left isolated without vital Sunday bus service

The S4 and S5 bus timetable. Picture: Margaret Giddings

St Albans Clock Tower rescued from decay

The Clock Tower projection on the evening of the St Albans Christmas lights switch on. Picture: BID.

Poll St Albans man thanks Hatfield Road opticians who saved his life with an eye test

Optometrist Ann Steel and EOS owner John Snelgrove in the store on Hatfield Road. Picture: DANNY LOO

Work starts on £3.2million new hangar project at de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Hertsmere mayor Brenda Batten with de Havilland Aircraft Museum chairman Alan Brackley, centre, and museum curator Alistair Hodgson, in front of a large image of what the new hangar will look like. Picture: DHAM.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy