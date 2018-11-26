The Stylistics to bring some Philly soul to St Albans

The Stylisitics will appear live at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Supplied by The Alban Arena

You can join The Stylistics on their 50th anniversary tour in St Albans this week.

Enjoy the velvet smooth vocals of the legendary Philadelphia soul group at The Alban Arena on Thursday, November 29.

Expect to hear classics such as the Grammy nominated You Make Me Feel Brand New plus Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love) and Betcha by Golly, Wow among others.

Although the group’s line-up has changed over the years, original members Airrion Love and Herb Murrell are still singing with The Stylistics alongside Jason Sharp and newest member Barrington ‘Bo’ Henderson, who was lead singer of The Temptations from 1998 to 2003.

The Stylistics were formed in Philadelphia in the 1960s from two groups, The Percussions and The Monarchs.

When members from each group were drafted or went on to further their education, the remaining members under the guidance of their English teacher, Beverly Hamilton, joined forces and changed the name to The Stylistics.

Tickets for their St Albans concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £28.50 and £26.

• Call the Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk